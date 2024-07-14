Ronda Rousey Once Perfectly Responded to Shaquille O’Neal Who Claimed He Could Last 45 Seconds With ‘Rowdy’

Ronda Rouse gave the perfect response to Shaquille O’Neal after the NBA legend claimed that he could last 45 seconds with ‘Rowdy’. O’Neal hinted that he would probably last less than a minute inside the cage with Rousey.

However, it turned out to be an unintended joke. Rousey, though, took it in a playful manner and told TMZ that if other women fighters could last 45 seconds against her, then there was no reason that Shaq couldn’t do the same.

Ronda Rousey’s perfect response to Shaquille O’Neal

Ronda Rousey, who recently reacted to Dana White’s claims about her UFC retirement , is the first fighter to ever compete in the promotion. Rousey is a true pioneer of women’s MMA and was the biggest superstar in the sport at one point.

A Judoka of the highest level, ’Rowdy’ often finished her opponents in the first round, some of them in the first minute. Shaq, seriously impressed with Rousey, gave her a massive compliment which turned out to be an unintended joke.

He told Inside the NBA Crew, “Ronda Rousey, put the camera here. I can last 45 seconds with Ronda Rousey.”

When Charles Barkley pointed out it was a joke, Shaq responded, “What you mean, that’s not a joke. I can last 45 seconds with… OH.”

Rousey was asked about O’Neal’s comments. She answered TMZ in her usual playful manner, "Yeah, you know, if a chick could last past 45 seconds, I don't see why Shaq couldn't."

Rousey is a former UFC bantamweight champion and is among the greatest female fighters to ever compete in MMA. That said, Shaq is a specimen of a human being. A towering figure of 7’1”, O’Neal weighs over 300 lbs.

Hence, the NBA legend might have managed to do better against Rousey inside the cage than he actually claimed to.

Ronda Rousey’s legendary UFC run

Ronda Rousey joined the UFC as a Strikeforce champion and took on Liz Carmouche in the first-ever women’s fight in the promotion. She went on a six-fight winning run in the company, finishing all of her opponents.

‘Rowdy; then suffered two back-to-back defeats against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes and hung up the gloves. She retired with a 12-2 record, with all of her wins coming via finishes.

While there are naysayers about Rosey’s UFC stint, the spotlight she brought to women’s MMA is unprecedented. Inside the octagon, Rousey was always entertaining who always focused her skills to gain leverage over opponents.

