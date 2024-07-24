Ronda Rousey Raises Serious Concern for MMA Fighters; Find Out Why

MMA is one of the most realistic and tough sports to be in, and the life of a MMA fighter is always on the edge. And who knows it better than the legend of the game, Ronda Rousey. The MMA legend spent six years of her wrestling career in this sport (2010-2016), and has a staggering record of 14 wins in 16 matches.

However, Rousey had always seen the flaws in the sports she was, and she used to see how things were brushed under the carpet by the promotions eventually putting the lives of fighters at risk. And now, the MMA legend has started to spill beans on some serious issues in MMA and overall professional wrestling. And recently, she has spoken of a very serious concern in MMA which is worrisome for the fighters.

What did Ronda Rousey say?

The wrestling legend spoke about the head concussions which fighters in MMA and also WWE face throughout their careers. Concussions or head injuries are more like slow poison, which seriously damages the brain of the wrestler, if they keep happening for a period of time.

For MMA fighters, Ronda Rousey has said that concussions for them are very dangerous and it’s high time fighters start speaking about it. "Cumulative neurological injury is just something that people don't talk about in MMA, which is something that also everyone is dealing with at a different pace,” she said.

Advertisement

She spoke from her own personal experience, and the impact of concussions in her personal life. Ronda has always been straightforward when it comes to speaking on things, which endanger the lives of wrestlers.

She said that she has been receiving concussions from the age of four, and knows the consequences of it. “I started dealing with it at six years old, I started getting concussions. Kept getting concussions regularly, you know, multiple times a year and not being allowed to speak up or say anything about it. As a fighter, you're just not supposed to show any weakness or talk about things like that,” Wrestling News co. quoted Ronda Rousey.

Read More: Ronda Rousey Feels Women's Division Is Expanding Under Triple H After Vince McMahon's Departure

What did Ronda Rousey say about head injuries in WWE?

According to Rousey, she had faced significant issues while being at WWE, and her silence compounded there, as WWE wrestlers too are subject to head concussions. However, once sh e hung her boots, she started speaking on this issue vigorously. “And because I wanted to move on to do something else, it also forced my silence on the subject until I was done with that.”

Advertisement

She continued, “I wish that more people would [open up about head trauma], because the longevity of our fighters is at stake." Further, speaking for her UFC return, Rousey has shown no willingness to come back to professional wrestling, despite calling it off.

Also Read: Ronda Rousey Reveals She Will Only Make UFC Return if THIS Condition Is Met