Ronda Rousey Regrets Working With Vince McMahon Instead Of Triple H in WWE : 'He Was The One That Believed In Me'

When Ronda Rousey transitioned from UFC to WWE, she was one of the biggest names in combat sports. Her tenure for the Stamford-based promotion took place in the Vince McMahon era. Recently, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed she would have been happier wrestling in the current Triple H era instead of the Vince McMahon era.

Talking to Denise Salcedo recently, Ronda Rousey opened up about different aspects of her career in WWE. According to her,

"Part of me wishes the time that I wrestled would have been in the Triple H era and not the Vince era because he was the one who believed in me from the very beginning. I've been hearing incredible things about how he's running stuff now. It was such an experience."

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion had a grand debut at WrestleMania 34, where he teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team match. She impressed everyone with her athleticism, showing some flashy moves and picking up Triple H during the match.

Due to her MMA status and accomplishments, Rousey was pushed as a main event talent, remaining unbeaten throughout the first run until WrestleMania 35. The tenure was still under Vince McMahon, who seemingly believed in her and gave her the opportunity.

Apart from winning the RAW Women's Championship, she became one of the first women to maintain a WrestleMania alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

In her second tenure following the pregnancy, Ronda Rousey triumphed in the Women's Royal Rumble 2022 and secured the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was still under Vince McMahon.

Despite her substantial success in the squared circle under the former chairman of WWE, they were probably not on the same page. Ever since she left from WWE, she has consistently criticized Vince McMahon amid his ongoing lawsuit with Janel Grant.

While promoting her autobiography Our Fight, Rousey was a harsh critic of Vince McMahon, slamming him over the sexual allegations and the treatment of women within the company. She compared Vince McMahon with Emperor Palpatine of Star Wars.

Ronda Rousey is an elite athlete and only 37 years old. Even though she announced retirement due to concussions, she eventually wrestled in independent promotions in 2023. The fans would be hoping to see her in the squared circle somewhere down the line in the present Triple H era, where she might thrive better than previous runs under Mr. McMahon.