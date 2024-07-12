Ronda Rousey Responds to Dana White’s Comments About Her Retirement: ‘Would Have Made Me a Liar’

Dana White recently touched on Ronda Rousey’s rise and fame in the UFC. He credited Rowdy’s body of work as a vital moment for women’s MMA. The CEO also believes that she carried out the promotions for the sport and elevated it to the next level.

Upon hearing her comments, Ronda Rousey gave her thoughts on the matter. She reminisced about the time when she felt responsible for promoting the sport. Rowdy revealed that she had made a promise to Dana White that could not be broken.

Ronda Rousey’s thoughts on Dana White’s recent comments

UFC bantamweight star Ronda Rousey is the pioneer of women’s MMA. Rowdy is responsible for popularizing the sport like no other. Her contributions and body of work throughout her career make her one of the most popular contenders in the UFC.

When asked about Rousey, Dana White went on to praise her. The CEO claimed she had braced the sport on her back. In her final loss against Amanda Nunes, the president believed it was impossible for Rowdy to evolve as a fighter while she was also carrying the burden of promoting the sport.

In a recent interview with Shak MMA, Ronda Rousey responds to said comments. Rowdy spoke on the responsibilities she had in promoting the sport. “I had to promote as hard as I trained,” said the former UFC champion.

Ronda credits her promotional work as the most vital part of the sport’s success. “I didn't just make it about me and my performances,” said Rousey. Rowdy believes the era was ‘the hottest’ for women’s mixed martial arts.

Rousey also claimed she made a promise to Dana White. She requested he believe in her in exchange for taking the sport to another level. Rowdy claims she did not want to break the promise, as she would have felt like a deceiver.

“I felt like if I did anything less, that that would have made me a liar,” said Ronda Rousey. Rowdy has since retired from the UFC. Her participation in WWE is evident in the star power she possesses despite her retirement.

Dana White believes Ronda Rousey is the greatest athlete he’s ever worked with

Although it had its rocky moments, Dana White and Ronda Rousey share a fairly cordial relationship. When asked about her in a Club Shay Shay interview, the CEO gushed about her accomplishments in the UFC and called her the ‘greatest athlete’ he has worked with.

White believes women’s MMA is in a position solely due to her accomplishments in the organization. Dana praised Rousey’s work ethic, which led her to be the first women’s bantamweight champion in the UFC.

Dana also touched on Rousey’s final fight against Amanda Nunes. The Lioness delivered a stunning knockout victory at UFC 207 that saw Rowdy retire. Calling her ‘unique,’ White believed the promotional baggage of women fighting caused her to suffer a loss.

The president of the UFC went on to list Rousey's achievements outside of fighting. Her best-selling book and sponsorship deals, to name a few, White believes these accomplishments cannot be replicated by another athlete.

Aside from women fighting, Ronda Rousey is one of the most popular athletes of all time. Her achievements in the UFC are considered second to none. She is often credited with placing the sport on the map.