Ronda Rousey Reveals Gender of Her Second Child with Husband Travis Browne At San Diego Comic-Con

MMA legend Ronda Rousey is on cloud nine these days. The 37-year-old MMA fighter is going to be a mother for the second time in her life. Rousey and her husband, American mixed martial artist Travis Browne, are expecting their second child together after Rousey gave birth to their daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo in 2021. She is also the stepmom to Rousey’s two sons from his first marriage.

Rousey kicked off the San Diego Comic-Con in a major way when she showed up to promote her Kickstarter for graphic novel debut, Expecting the Unexpected. At the event, Rousey flaunted her baby bump with pride. And guess what, she even revealed her child's gender which shocked her fans.

What did Ronda Rousey reveal about their second child?

During the interview with ComicBook, Rousey revealed that she will be welcoming a baby girl. "It's a girl -- we're having a girl! I didn't want to start a fire or anything doing a gender reveal. I don't know how that became a thing, so I'll just put it out there,” she said.

Then on her Instagram account, she wrote, “IT'S A GIRL! Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn't resist revealing it at Comicon where I'd coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character "Mom" is in my new graphic novel Expecting the Unexpected.”

Moreover, the campaign for Rousey’s novel has reached its pledged goal of $20,000 with over a month to go. Fans that back the Kickstarter will receive a special Rahzzah cover art poster, for free with their order.

Will Ronda Rousey ever return to wrestling?

It was rumored recently that Ronda Rousey might return to UFC but UFC President Dana White denied it outrightly. Secondly, Rousey is in a very crucial period of her motherhood. At this moment, she is more devoted to her family than anything else.

Moreover, not just UFC, Rousey is not even interested in WWE where she had her last match in SummerSlam 2023. Rousey’s experience with WWE has been so nasty and bitter, that she would rather think twice or thrice before she makes her return to the Stamford-based company. She made her in-ring debut in WWE in 2017 and shot to the top of the women’s roster within months. Her last match was at SummerSlam 2023 against her friend Shayna Baszler. She hasn’t made any appearance in WWE after that and only has called her overall experience in WWE “negative.”

