Ronda Rousey Reveals How Paul Heyman Helped Her With Creative Inputs In WWE

It’s well-known that MMA legend Ronda Rousey had a sour experience while working in WWE. She had two short tenures with the company, and none of them was pleasant to her.

This was revealed by Rousey, in her memoir, ‘Our Fight’ which was released in April, 2024. Rousey even termed WWE as a “sh*t show” vowing never to return there. However, despite all of this, Rousey hasn’t forgotten about the good people she met in the company, and how those individuals helped her out.

One of them is Paul Heyman, the creative genius in WWE, who has a penchant for spotting stars out of ordinary wrestlers in the locker room. Speaking recently with Sports Illustrated, Rousey revealed that Heyman not only helped her in her first year in WWE, but also gave her big assistance in WWE creatives.

What did Ronda Rousey say about Paul Heyman?

Rousey explained that Paul was one of the few guys, encouraged her creatively. "He showed me I'm so much more than just what my body can do. That's how so many people see me, as an athlete, as a fighter. It's all about performing, being on camera, focusing on what I can do physically — but it was different with Paul,” Wrestling Inc quoted Ronda.

Since she has left WWE, Rousey has not minced her words while speaking about her predicament at WWE. She had harsh words for former WWE boss Vince McMahon and his ways of running the company, in her book.

However, Rousey didn’t utter a word negative against Paul Heyman. She said that it was Paul who first asked her what movie of hers she wants in WWE. “Paul produced my segments during the second half of my first year in WWE, and he really worked with me on being able to write my own promos and deliver them,” the former MMA fighter said. She stated that Paul Heyman was also her first mentor as a writer, and it helped her immensely.

Why Ronda Rousey wanted to end her WWE career under Triple H?

Apart from Paul Heyman, Rousey also had some good thoughts about the WWE COO, Triple H. In her book, Ronda credits the former WWE Champion for being good towards women wrestlers in the company, and how she wanted to finish her career in WWE under him.

“Triple H has been great towards the women in the company and really believes in us. He’s the whole reason that I was there, ‘cause he believed in me. I really wish that my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone,” Rousey had said.

Her last performance in WWE was at SummerSlam 2023, when the former WWE Boss Vince McMahon was still there. The former MMA fighter had absolutely no sympathy for McMahon when the Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit struck him. Ever since she has left the WWE, she has been highly critical of Vince McMahon.