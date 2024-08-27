Ronda Rousey Reveals if She Will Make WWE Return Under Triple H: ‘It’d Be Fun to Team Up With Shayna Baszler’

Ronda Rousey left WWE on a sour note after her last match at SummerSlam 2023. Since her WWE exit, the Rowdy One has been critical of WWE’s old management led by Vince McMahon. However, with Triple H now in power, Rousey is seemingly considering a return to the Stamford-based company.

Ronda Rousey recently revealed the gender of her second child. It looks doubtful that Rousey will return to wrestling anytime soon because she will be preoccupied with motherhood for some time. Moreover, fans thought she was done with WWE for good until her recent comment.

While speaking during a recent stream, the former Women’s World Champion expressed her interest in making a WWE return now that Vince McMahon is no longer associated with WWE. In addition, Rousey revealed the purpose of her potential WWE comeback.

She stated on the stream, ”Am I gonna come back to WWE? Definitely not full-time like before but, it’d be fun to team up with Shayna again. I even have our makeup speech written. But, who knows? I heard things are a lot better with Triple H. It’s just I got a baby to have…”

Rousey also disclosed that she has a makeup speech prepared for her potential reunion with Shayna Baszler. Rousey was betrayed by Baszler at WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event in 2023. The betrayal led to their singles match at SummerSlam, which saw Rousey take the loss.

Following the match, Rousey departed from WWE with a sour taste in her mouth. In her book, Our Fight, the former UFC star exposed WWE management for mishandling her. Furthermore, she made a scathing comment about Vince McMahon, John Laurinatis, and Bruce Pritchard.

However, it should also be noted that Rousey had nothing but good things to say about Triple H in her book. With the backstage morale significantly improving under Triple H’s regime, Rousey could consider making her return. But she also made it clear that even if her comeback materializes, it will not be full-time as it would involve traveling.

Interestingly, the current head of talent relations in WWE recently expressed WWE’s willingness to welcome Ronda Rousey back to the company despite her critical views.

Nonetheless, at present, Ronda Rousey is exploring different projects. She is focused on writing a graphic novel. It will be interesting to see how Rousey would be booked under Triple H’s management should she make her wrestling comeback.

