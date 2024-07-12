Ronda Rousey Reveals She Will Only Make UFC Return if THIS Condition Is Met

Ronda Rousey has dropped details on when she would make a UFC return! Touted as the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’, Rousey had a dream run. She dominated her opponents and soon clinched the title of the UFC bantamweight champion. Unfortunately, after her victory against Beth Correia in UFC 190, Rousey had a downward slump. In one of the shocking moments in UFC, Rousey lost her belt via a 58-second knockout to Holly Holm.

Reeling from the loss, Rousey took one full year to recover. Aiming to come back strongly, Rousey went one-on-one against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Sadly, Rousey suffered yet another shattering loss and got knocked out again, this time on the forty-eight-second mark. Following the loss, Rousey walked away from the octagon, never to return. However, in a recent revelation, Rousey hinted at a possible scenario that might make her attend a UFC event.

Is Ronda Rousey coming back to the UFC?

Ronda Rousey left the UFC with a bad taste. Not only did she lose her last bouts, but the crowd was also not happy with her. Thus, it is quite evident that Rousey would not want to step inside the UFC arena anymore. But times change and in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports, Rousey became candid about her comeback possibilities.

Reflecting on the same, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion stated, “I think I’d just have to have a reason to go. If my kids end up fighting or something like that or someone that I ended up coaching ends up fighting, I would go. It’s not really my scene anymore.”

Advertisement

Thus, it is evident that Rousey is no more interested in getting back to the UFC.

Rousey further doubled down on the fact that she now wants to sit back home and sip a hot cup of tea. Meanwhile, while Rousey might not want to go back, Dana White is all praises for ‘Rowdy’.

Dana White appreciates Ronda Rousey’s impact on the UFC

Ronda Rousey was the single biggest UFC star back in her prime. And boss Dana White has not shied away from giving her the flowers. In an interview with Club Shay Shay, White termed Rowdy as the greatest female athlete he has ever worked with. White also mentioned that after her loss to Nunes, there was no room for Rousey to grow further as a capital.

Agreeing to the statement, Ronda Rousey stated that she had promised Dana White to take female MMA to the next level. And if she could not deliver, she would have felt like a ‘liar’. Thus, despite all the controversy, Ronda Rousey will forever remain one of the pioneers who helped to promote not only women’s fighting but also the UFC as a whole.

Advertisement