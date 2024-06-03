Ronda Rousey Reveals Stephanie McMahon's Slap at WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Gave Her Concussion

Ronda Rousey might have had a bright in-ring career at UFC and WWE, but it’s well known that her wrestling tenure was marred by a series of concussions she got . The firebrand lady did draw criticism for being tight-lipped about it during her career, but has started speaking about it after her retirement from pro-wrestling.

While Rouse’s journey in WWE from 2018- 2023 was a bit tedious, about which she has been speaking on off-late, an astonishing fact which Rousey has revealed is that she once suffered concussion due to a slap by Stephanie McMahon.

What did Ronda Rousey say?

Rousey made this revelation during an interview with Rick Ucchina of CagesideSeats.com. She revealed that not just from Stephanie, but another slap from Nikki Bella also left her gazing at the stars.

“It gave me a concussion [Being slapped by Stephanie McMahon at Elimination Chamber in 2018]. Nikki Bella gave me an open hand slap [in the days leading to their match at Evolution] and I was seeing stars and I had a headache for the rest of the day,” Ronda Rousey said.

She explained that she didn’t open up on it then because she thought it could have affected her WWE schedule. “I didn’t wanna say anything. I didn’t want them to say, ‘Oh, you can’t do this match that you’ve been preparing for. You can’t do this, can’t do that,” she said.

She said that she had a history with hiding concussions. And now that she has retired from pro-wrestling, she can speak about all of it.

Ronda Rousey’s troubled tenure with WWE

While Rousey has spoken about getting concussions at WWE, she has been very open about her troublesome time with WWE under Vince McMahon’s era. She has given a detailed account of her troublesome past with WWE in her recently released book, Our Fight: A Memoir.

In the book, Rousey has disclosed that once she had a heated conversation with Triple H in WWE, her booking was done contrary to how she was told it would be. Rousey, who holds Triple H in high regard, revealed of breaking up in front of him, after giving him an earful of how awful things had become for her in WWE.

Rousey has also spoken against former WWE Boss Vince McMahon, revealing how he mismanaged talents in the company. She also shunned McMahon for the sexual trafficking lawsuit, in which he has been accused of rape and other gruesome allegations by an ex WWE employee, Janel Grant.

