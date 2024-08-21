Ronda Rousey Stood Firm on Iconic ‘Bad Reputation’ Entrance Theme Despite Pressure From WWE Executive

One of the best things about Ronda Rousey’s WWE career was her entrance. Her iconic ‘Bad Reputation’ entrance music by Joan Jett complemented her persona as she stormed toward the ring with an angry face. Despite being closely associated with her entrance theme song for years, ‘Rowdy One’ recently revealed that she was advised to switch to a cheaper song.

The Bad Reputation theme song enhanced Ronda Rousey’s persona in both the UFC and WWE, embodying the rebellious and fearless traits that shaped her career. However, according to Rousey, former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, suggested that she change to another theme song to cut costs.

In a recent Reddit AMA, the former WWE Women’s World Champion thanked WWE for footing the bill for her song. Furthermore, Rousey also revealed that she fought to keep her song despite Laurinaitis persuading her to make a switch.

She stated on Reddit: “John Laurinaitis suggested I change it to save money, and I said ‘no.’”

Nonetheless, Rousey stayed adamant and kept her iconic entrance theme song because it was important to her image. Her music solidified her image as a trailblazer who fearlessly challenged conventions.

At WrestleMania 35, Rousey made one of his most memorable entrances when Joan Jett performed a live version of Bad Reputation. Anyway, Rousey was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, where she put over her former partner-turned-rival, Shayna Baszler, in an MMA Rules match.

Despite having a very successful career in WWE, Rousey doesn’t look back on her days in the Stamford-based promotion with the fondest of memories. In her recent memoir, Our Fight, Rousey severely criticized the WWE's work culture. In addition, Rousey took shots at Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Pritchard, highlighting that her career would be better without their influence.

The former UFC star, however, praised Triple H for his better sense of leadership and believes that WWE is in a better place with The Game at the helm.

At present, Rousey is exploring different fields and is more focused on writing a graphic novel. Anyway, the likelihood of Ronda Rousey making her WWE return remains very slim. But the ‘never say never’ phrase in wrestling keeps inconceivable and surprising returns possible.

Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, recently welcomed their second child into their family. Although Rousey has moved on from wrestling, we will have to wait and see if she ever considers making her return in the future.

