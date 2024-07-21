Rookie Jared Wiley Marveled by Fellow Player Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, ‘It’s a Blessing to Play With NFL Legends!’

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are widely regarded as one of the most formidable quarterback-tight end duos in NFL history. Their impact on the field is now being keenly felt by the newcomers to the Kansas City Chiefs. One such rookie, Jared Wiley, has been particularly impressed by the legendary duo's performance and presence.

Mahomes and Kelce stand shoulder to shoulder with iconic duos like Troy Aikman and Jay Novacek or Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Together, they have led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories and are striving for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Rookie Wiley is awestruck by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

For rookies like Wiley, witnessing the duo's magic firsthand is a transformative experience, far different from watching them on television.

Jared Wiley, a graduate of Texas Christian University, expressed his admiration for Mahomes and Kelce during a press conference following the Chiefs' training camp. Wiley, who was picked by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft, spoke about how fortunate he feels to have the opportunity to play alongside them.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce’s Cute Nickname for Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Reveals Close Bond Between Chiefs Teammates

“I mean, y'all know Pat's going to do what he does, obviously, the best quarterback I've ever been around,” Wiley said. He described working with Mahomes as a privilege, highlighting the advantage of taking reps with him before the rest of the team arrives. “You know, super blessed to be in a position to do that.”

Advertisement

Wiley also had high praise for Kelce, focusing on the veteran tight end's deep knowledge of the game. “His knowledge of the game, whether it's of our offense—obviously he's been in it for a while—or just knowing what the defense is going to do and how he can kind of manipulate his routes,” Wiley explained. He was particularly impressed by Kelce's ability to deceive defenses with his route-running skills. “That'd be the biggest thing that I'd say that I've looked at so far.”

The Chiefs' decision to draft Wiley indicates that head coach Andy Reid is looking ahead to the future. With Kelce nearing the twilight of his career, the team needs to groom a successor who can provide Mahomes with another reliable target. Wiley, who had 90 receptions for 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns in 59 games during his college career, has already made a positive impression on the Chiefs' key players.

Advertisement

During the first OTAs, Mahomes praised Wiley's ability to make tough contested catches, though he noted that the rookie could benefit from playing more physically. Kelce also had encouraging words for Wiley, appreciating his ability to understand defenses and run routes effectively. “How he feels defenses and runs routes and just kind of picking his brain and seeing where he's at,” Kelce said, suggesting that he sees potential in Wiley to eventually fill his shoes.

The Chiefs’ dynamic on the field isn’t the only thing making waves. The chemistry and camaraderie between Mahomes and Kelce serve as a model for new players. It’s not just their skills that make them extraordinary, but also their ability to work seamlessly together, often seeming to know what the other is thinking. This kind of synergy is rare and has contributed significantly to the Chiefs’ success.

For Wiley, being drafted into this environment is a golden opportunity. He’s not just learning plays; he’s learning how to be a professional both on and off the field. The mentorship from Mahomes and Kelce is invaluable. They’re teaching him the nuances of the game, the importance of preparation, and the need to maintain peak physical and mental condition.

Advertisement

Mahomes’ journey from a rookie to a Super Bowl champion serves as an inspiration. He understands the pressures of being a young player entering the league and can offer guidance to Wiley on navigating these challenges. Mahomes’ dedication to improving every aspect of his game, his work ethic, and his leadership qualities are traits that Wiley can learn from and aspire to.

Kelce’s influence is equally profound. Known for his excellent route running and ability to read defenses, he can help Wiley understand the finer points of the tight end position. Kelce’s ability to adapt his game based on the defense’s setup is something that Wiley can incorporate into his play style. Moreover, Kelce’s experience and advice on how to handle the physical and mental toll of an NFL season will be crucial for Wiley’s development.

The bond between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

The bond between Mahomes and Kelce extends beyond the field, creating a supportive and collaborative atmosphere. This environment is essential for rookies like Wiley, who can benefit from the sense of community and shared goals within the team. It helps build confidence and provides a solid foundation for growth.

Also read: Travis Kelce Names the One Team He Would Like to Join Other Than Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Advertisement

Wiley’s arrival at the Chiefs comes at a pivotal time. As Kelce nears the end of his illustrious career, Wiley has the chance to learn from one of the best in the business and position himself as a key player for the future. The transition from Kelce to Wiley could be seamless, ensuring that the Chiefs remain a formidable force in the NFL.

In conclusion, the mentorship and guidance that Jared Wiley is receiving from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are setting him up for a promising career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Their influence extends beyond their on-field performance, shaping Wiley into a well-rounded player ready to contribute to the team’s continued success.

The legacy of Mahomes and Kelce will not only be measured in their achievements but also in how they’ve prepared the next generation of players to carry the torch forward.