Rory McIlroy and Amanda Balionis Interview Fuels Dating Rumors Amid Golfer’s Divorce

Rory McIlroy seemed very happy during his interview with Amanda Balionis at the Canadian Open. They even hugged afterwards, which is a big deal since fans think they're dating.

Just days after the Daily Mail reported that they were "the talk of the links" after McIlroy's divorce from his wife Erica Stoll, McIlroy and Balionis were all smiles during an interview at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy, who divorced Stoll in May after seven years of marriage, ended the tournament in fourth place at 13-under. Neither McIlroy nor Balionis have spoken about the rumors, with reports suggesting they are just friends.

But another interview at the Canadian Open on Sunday has sparked new rumors of a romance.

Who is Amanda Balionis?

Balionis, 38, mainly interviews players after their games, including McIlroy after his win at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month. They have also worked together on McIlroy's endorsement with Workday, appearing together in social media ads.

Balionis, who also works for the NFL on CBS, married former quarterback Bryn Renner in 2022. However, she has stopped wearing her wedding ring and changed her name back to her maiden name. The couple has not commented on rumors that they are separating.

However, she is not dating McIlroy. As first reported by Us Weekly, they only have a "professional relationship." Neither McIlroy nor Balionis have commented on the rumors.

Why did Rory McIlroy file for divorce?

McIlroy, 35, filed for divorce from Stoll, 36, earlier this month after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. His rep told Page Six that McIlroy’s goal is “to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible” and noted that “he will not be making any further comment.”

The athlete also mentioned in court documents that he and Stoll should share responsibility for their 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, and wants to create a parenting plan.

According to Us Weekly, Stoll, who met McIlroy in 2012 at the Ryder Cup, felt “lonely in their marriage.”

