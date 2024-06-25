Roy Jones Jr Shares Devastating News of Son DeAndre’s Suicide at Age 32

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to suicide.

We have a piece of heartbreaking news about Roy Jones Jr’s son. The boxing legend shared a devastating update that his youngest son, DeAndre, took his own life. DeAndre was only 32 years old. This tragic event has shocked the boxing community.

Roy Jones Jr. opened up about his son’s struggles. He stressed the importance of mental health. "Nothing is worth taking your own life," he said. Amid this difficult time, the Roy family has asked for privacy. The entire boxing world stands in solidarity with them.

Roy Jones Jr.'s last moments with son DeAndre

Roy Jones Jr. took to social media to share the heartbreaking news. "Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday," he wrote. Jones Jr. expressed gratitude for being able to spend DeAndre's final night with him and the family. "I'm so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family," he shared.

He acknowledged the tough times many people face and emphasized the value of life. "I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away," he added.

The boxing legend also asked for privacy during this difficult period. "Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support," he concluded.

Roy Jones Jr.'s heartfelt words have resonated deeply with fans and the boxing community alike. The tragic loss of his son serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. This loss leaves him with his two other sons, Roy Jones III and DeShaun.

Cris Cyborg and Tristan Tate reach out

As soon as the news broke out, MMA fighter Cris Cyborg and internet personality Tristan Tate made sure to give their condolences to Roy Jones Jr.

Cris Cyborg shared her condolences, tweeting, “My heart aches for you and your family. I pray you are surrounded by an abundance of love and God protects you and your family while giving his guidance as you grieve. (red heart and praying emoji)”

Similarly, Tristan Tate wrote, "Damn Roy, this breaks my heart. Praying for your family. If there’s anything we can do for you, let us know. (praying emoji)"

We wish him and his family all the strength to get through this difficult time.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.