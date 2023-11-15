Rudy Gobert claims Draymond Green purposely got himself ejected to avoid playing without Steph Curry

On Tuesday night, the referee tossed Draymond Green, the forward for Golden State Warriors, for putting Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves' center, in a chokehold, following a dispute between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels.

Post-game, Gobert volleyed criticism at Green for his actions. He particularly drew attention to the pattern of Green's ejections when team-mate Steph Curry doesn't play.

In the past, Gobert and Green have often exchanged veiled insults on social media and overt statements in person. However, their current friction marks one of their most direct verbal face-offs.

Gobert underscored Green's "clown behavior," theorizing that the Warriors forward avoids playing without Curry and leverages ejections as an escape route.

Further, following Green's ejection, the NBA may impose extra penalties including suspension and monetary fines due to his chokehold on Gobert

Given the league's verdict of Gobert's innocence in the event, it led to his uninterrupted play while Green had to leave for the locker room.

Injury update: Curry's knee and expected downtime

An injury has forced Warriors superstar Stephen Curry to sit out of Tuesday's In-Season Tournament game against the Timberwolves.

Reports suggest that Curry may have sprained his right knee and further evaluations are in the pipeline to identify the intensity of the damage and work out a likely recovery timeline, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite the injury, Charania envisages it won't cause Curry to be on the sideline for long.

However, he will certainly be missing the upcoming home game against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, Golden State's next two games are against the Thunder, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 18.

