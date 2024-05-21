Rudy Gobert Is Only NBA Player Out of Top 15 Highest Paid to Make It to Conference Finals This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't stop giving as the best got even better for one of the most sensational teams currently in the league.

Rudy Gobert of the Wolves has emerged as the lone player among the 15 highest-paid NBA stars who remains in the playoffs. Despite the notable disparity between his salary and the majority of his fellow top-earning peers, Gobert stands firm at no. 13 in the list of stars making a couple to ten millions more than him.

However fancy it may sound, but his journey has been rarely tamed as the best player in the league if not better.

Despite being potentially perceived as carrying a high-risk contract, Gobert defied expectations to excel as a pivotal player for the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout the league to elevate his team to new heights.

His triumphs on the court, including clinching his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award and contributing significantly to the Wolves' crucial Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets, speaks volume about his impact on the team’s roster and advancing further than most of his higher-earning peers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

With youth and parity increasingly becoming defining elements of success in today's league, Gobert's journey to the conference finals amid the absence of other superstar-caliber veterans like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant could give a rough estimation of the shift in the league's power dynamics.

Advertisement

The 2024 postseason may serve as a turning point and would be worth a watch on how teams led by emerging talents such as Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Edwards are making significant strides deeper into the playoffs.

Also Read: 50 Cent Blames Ja Rule for Jinxing Knicks After NBA Playoffs Loss to Pacers Amid Their Decade Long Feud

Timberwolves’ Game 7 Comeback Led by the Elite Centre Trio

The Timberwolves' triumphant Game 7 comeback and series win against the Denver Nuggets were in large part due to the exceptional performance of their three formidable centers, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid.

In what was deemed the most important game in franchise history, this trio showcased their collective dominance by withstanding the defensive pressure on Anthony Edwards and taking charge of critical plays. Karl-Anthony Towns, in particular, continuously disrupted Nikola Jokic's rhythm, while Rudy Gobert's imposing presence demanded the Nuggets to work meticulously for every point.

Additionally, Naz Reid's crucial contributions during the fourth quarter that also included a stunning putback dunk was a relief for the Timberwolves as they advanced a multi-faceted center lineup and ultimately secured their historic victory.

The Timberwolves' front line was also on a great run with their defensive prowess and played an important role in disrupting Jokic's usual rhythm, as well as by limiting the Nuggets to a meager 48 percent conversion rate on shots around the rim during the decisive game.

Although, Rudy Gobert's hefty price tag and criticisms have been a consistent topic of discussion despite his historic defensive prowess.

However, Gobert's recent Playoff performance and accolades have showcased why he is deemed one of the best in his position.

Also Read: Could Mewtwo Beat LeBron James in Basketball? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Answers Hilarious Fan Questions on Show