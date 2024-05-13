Rudy Gobert Praises Aaron Gordon's Performance, Compares Him to Kobe Bryant, in Nuggets' Victory Over Timberwolves

On Sunday, Aaron Gordon delivered an almost unstoppable performance, enabling the Denver Nuggets to secure a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game, equalizing the series.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert acknowledges that performances like Gordon's are inevitable occasionally. He concedes that there is little they could do when an adversary is on fire, even as a recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award four times.

Gob admitted, as per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, that even with tight contests, "if Gordon evolves into Kobe Bryant, we just have to accept."

Gordon racked up 27 points, with an impressive 11-of-12 shooting on the field. His shots were not unguarded. Despite the Timberwolves' stiff defense, Gordon's shots were on target, resulting in a victory that might have salvaged Denver's season.

In addition to his exceptional offensive performance, Gordon also racked up seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

Following the win, Nikola Jokić, a three-time MVP, praised Gordon generously, hailing him as "the best player" on Sunday. He further stated that the Nuggets couldn't secure a championship without him, as shared by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

For the Nuggets to proceed past a formidable Timberwolves team that nearly overcame a 64-49 halftime lag and heightened the competition down the stretch, they will need more performances like this from Gordon.

Denver Nuggets Rally, Tying the Series Against the Timberwolves With a Game 4 Victory

The defending champion Denver Nuggets balanced the score with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Western Conference semifinal with their 115-107 victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

Despite Minnesota's initial lead, the Nuggets clinched it late in the first quarter and never looked back. Denverates Game 5 on home ground this Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Wolves' Anthony Edwards certainly elevated his Game 3 performance, recording 44 points with a 16-for-25 shooting score.

However, he lacked adequate offensive support, with Mike Conley being the Wolves' second-best scorer of the day, contributing only 15 points.

