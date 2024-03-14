Rui Hachimura’s Parents: All about Zakari Jabil and Makiko Hachimura

Rui Hachimura is one of the best basketball players to come out of Japan. He was once an NBA player for the Washington Wizards. He currently plays in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers as a forward.

Rui Hachimura, born on February 8, 1998, hails from Toyama, Japan. Initially, he dabbled in both pitching and catching in baseball, but eventually found his passion for basketball. He honed his skills playing for the Gonzaga Bulldogs during his high school days in both the United States and Japan. Finally, on October 23, 2019, he made his long-awaited NBA debut with the Washington Wizards.

Ever since, he's become one of the most buzzed-about basketball players in the NBA. He even earned the title of a 2019 Consensus first-team All-American. Additionally, he represented Japan in the 2013 FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship in Iran.

Who are Rui Hachimura's parents?

Zakari and Makiko Hachimura are Rui Hachimura's father and mother, respectively. Makiko is a native of Japan, while Zakari Hachimura is a citizen of Benin.

Rui was raised in Toyama, Japan, but since enrolling at Gonzaga in 2016, he has played basketball in the United States. His father, Zakari Jabil, is a native of Benin in West Africa, and his mother, Makiko Hachimura, is originally from Japan.

Rui was born and raised in Japan, where he spent the first eighteen years of his life. His grandfather gave him his name, which translates to "base," since he was an avid baseball fan.

Advertisement

Rui has three younger siblings: two sisters and one brother. He received his mother's last name. The basketball player was raised with three younger siblings: two sisters, Amina, and a brother, Allen.

Allen, Rui's brother, also plays basketball. He was a basketball player for Japan's Tokai University and currently plays for the Gunma Crane Thunders. Like her brothers, Amina is passionate about basketball. She was a member of the high school women's basketball team and played football at Lewis-Clark State College as well.

ALSO READ: What Happened to Luka Doncic? Mavericks Star Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit vs Warriors

Rui Hachimura’s Dad

The father of Rui Hachimura is Zakari Jabil. He is a native of the West African nation of Benin. He has consistently stood by Rui during his career.

Rui Hachimura’s Mom

Makiko Hachimura is the mother of Rui Hachimura. Her native country is Japan. It was her side of the family that gave him his first and last names. He has been a firm supporter of Rui throughout his career.

Rui Hachimura’s Girlfriend

The girlfriend of Rui Hachimura is Briana Delgado. She hails from the US and works as a social media influencer and model. Delgado is 30 years old and was born on May 21, 1993, in the United States.

Briana Delgado weighs about 57 kg and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She works as a fitness model and influencer. With 301k Instagram followers, Briana primarily posts about everyday fitness. Additionally, she runs the Bootyfull Queens online store. Briana Delgado is estimated to be worth $1–5 million. Her social media handles and modeling are her sources of income.

Rui Hachimura's Ethnicity

Rui Hachimura's grandfather, a devoted baseball fan, gave him the name Rui, which means base or fortress. One of the increasing numbers of basketball players of mixed races who are becoming well-known in the NBA is Rui Hachimura. Because of his mother's Japanese ancestry and father's African ancestry, Rui Hachimura has mixed ethnicity.

Because of their mixed ethnicity, Rui and his siblings are said to have experienced racial discrimination as children. Basketball player Allen, his brother, has also been outspoken about racism and has even shared screenshots of some of the insults directed at him online. Rui said that despite this, he identified more with Japanese culture because he lived there for the majority of his life.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, he also acknowledged that, although knowing 80% of the Japanese language, he could only communicate in 30–40% of it and had only started learning it after moving to the United States.

Hachimura, a key player for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might have lost against the Kings, but Rui Hachimura had a great game. The former Wizards star scored 20 points in 36 minutes of action.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: After Steph Curry’s US President Aspiration Hint, Ex-NBA Players Reveal Support for Controversial Stars Instead