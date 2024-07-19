The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal involving guard Kris Dunn. The Clippers will also send a second-round pick swap and cash to Utah.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal, adding that Westbrook is expected to agree to a contract buyout with the Jazz and subsequently join the Denver Nuggets once he clears waivers.

Russell Westbrook's trade details and significance

The Clippers have been seeking to trade Westbrook since he opted for his $4 million player option this offseason. While there were speculations about a direct move to the Nuggets, the Clippers and Nuggets couldn't finalize a deal.

Instead, the Clippers arranged the sign-and-trade with Utah, allowing them to unload Westbrook's salary. Kris Dunn, who initially agreed to a free-agent deal with the Clippers, will now join them under this new agreement. Dunn's contract with the Clippers is reportedly a three-year, $17 million deal, as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Russell Westbrook is set to join the Denver Nuggets after the Jazz complete a buyout of his contract. This marks the second time Westbrook has been bought out by the Jazz. Before this, he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to Utah Jazz in February 2022 before joining the Clippers as a free agent shortly after.

Westbrook, a 35-year-old point guard, averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game across 68 games last season.

Russell Westbrook's career and possible impact on the Nuggets

Westbrook will be joining his fifth team since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder after 11 seasons, having had stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Clippers.

Throughout his NBA career, Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds. He is a nine-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, and the MVP of the 2016-17 season. In Denver, Westbrook is expected to come off the bench for the title-contending Nuggets, adding depth and experience to their roster.

Although the 35-year-old is no longer a triple-double machine and ultra-athletic guard anymore, he is expected to provide veteran ball-handling and on-ball defense for the Nuggets' reserves. According to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić has been advocating behind the scenes for the Nuggets to acquire Westbrook.

Kris Dunn's revival and fit with the Clippers

Lesser known name of the trade, Kris Dunn rejuvenated his career with the Utah Jazz last season with excellent on-ball defense and high IQ plays. During the 2023/24 NBA season, the Utah Jazz struggled overall and ended the season as a lottery team.

However, Jazz had an impressive 15-4 win-loss run from December 13, 2023, to January 15, 2024, during which they looked like a potential play-in team with a 22-20 record. Kris Dunn played a key role off the bench, contributing significantly to the Jazz rotation during this period.

Overall in 66 games, with 32 starts, Kris Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1 steal per game in 18.9 minutes of play. His 36.9% three-point shooting is a bonus. His defensive versatility will be a valuable asset to the Clippers as they aim to strengthen their backcourt.

The trade involving Russell Westbrook and Kris Dunn marks a significant move for both the Clippers and the Jazz. While Kris Dunn's addition to the Clippers is expected to bolster their defensive capabilities; Westbrook's eventual move to the Nuggets will be closely watched as many Brody fans are eager to see their beloved superstar with the ring.