Russell Westbrook Gets Honest About Two of His Former Teams for Not Putting Him in Playing Position

In a recent chat with the media, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook opened up about his previous NBA stints and the struggles he faced with his former teams. According to Westbrook, the issue's root lay with the teams needing to utilize his unique skill set effectively.

Reflecting on his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook reminisced on his peak performance, during which he established himself as one of the league's top point guards. During his 11 seasons with the Thunder, Westbrook averaged impressive numbers, including 23.0 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game. This showcased his triple-double prowess and earned him the NBA MVP title in 2017.

However, Westbrook's tenure with the Thunder came to an end after he decided to rebuild the team, leading to his trade with the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and future draft picks. Although he initially found success with the Rockets, Westbrook's performance eventually dwindled, culminating in his departure from the team.

During the presser, Westbrook said, “To be honest, (my skill-set) was unique, they just didn’t put me in a position to be unique. I was in a position where I was playing not my position. Being able to be here and coach Malone allowing me to be able to use my speed, use my transition skills to make other guys better. It makes the game for everyone else around me and that's what I love to do best.”

The move to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021 marked a challenging period for Westbrook as he struggled to find his footing alongside star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite high hopes for a championship run, Westbrook faced difficulties adapting to a new role within the team, ultimately resulting in a trade to the LA Clippers.

Westbrook's time with the Clippers proved to be another test as he grappled with fitting in alongside players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The arrival of James Harden further impacted Westbrook's minutes and role on the team, highlighting the challenges he faced in finding his place within the lineup.

Presently, Westbrook finds himself with the Denver Nuggets, a team aiming to return to the Finals. With optimism for the future, Westbrook sees the opportunity for redemption and a fresh start with the Nuggets under coach Malone's guidance.

As Westbrook looks to make an impact on the court, the Nuggets stand to benefit from his experience and energy, particularly as key players like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray make their return. Westbrook's dynamic presence could provide a much-needed spark off the bench for the Nuggets, offering a new dimension to their lineup.

