Russell Westbrook Gets Slammed by DJ Akademiks for Dancing on Stage at Kendrick Lamar Concert: ‘You’ll Never Win a Ring’

The tension between the music world and the sports world collided when Russell Westbrook found himself in the crosshairs of DJ Akademiks for his on-stage dance moves during Kendrick Lamar's concert, which featured a diss track aimed at Drake. The star NBA player was seen enjoying himself on stage alongside Lamar, dancing to the controversial lyrics that didn't sit well with Drake's biggest fan, DJ Akademiks.

In a heated moment captured on video during a live YouTube broadcast, Akademiks didn't mince his words towards Westbrook. While bluntly throwing shades at the Los Angeles Clippers' young point guard, Akademiks called out in rage as he reacted to the clip of Brook jumping on the tunes.

Russell Westbrook gets cursed by DJ Akademiks

At a recent Kendrick Lamar concert where Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan were in attendance, controversy reared its head as DJ Akademiks publicly criticized Westbrook for his on-stage dance moves. Akademiks, known for his staunch support of Drake, expressed his disdain for Westbrook's participation in the concert, seemingly mocking Westbrook's lack of championship rings in the NBA.

The incident unfolded as Westbrook joined Lamar on stage during the "The Pop Out" concert, with Akademiks even broadcasting his reaction live, hurling insults and asserting, “You'll never win a ring, n***a, you'll never win a ring,” in reference to Westbrook's professional basketball career.

NBA stars graced the stage at Kendrick Lamar's concert as he dissed Drake

NBA star Russell Westbrook brought his electric presence to Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert, joining the stage alongside a star-studded lineup of celebrities for the live debut of Lamar's Drake diss tracks. The event, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, was a celebration of Juneteenth and showcased Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" multiple times in a row, with the crowd enthusiastically joining in.

As Westbrook stood with Lamar and other notable figures like Dr. Dre and DeMar DeRozan, the energy in the arena soared, culminating in a memorable night that highlighted the unity and talent of Los Angeles.

The buzz surrounding Lamar's concert escalated further when NBA icons LeBron James and James Harden were spotted in the audience, with footage of James rapping along to "Not Like Us" quickly spreading across social media. Lamar's sharp lyrics and commanding stage presence during the performance solidified his position as a key figure in the Drake beef, with many deeming him the victor due to his rapid releases of diss tracks and chart-topping success.

