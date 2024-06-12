Russell Westbrook Reacts to Dan Hurley Rejecting Lakers Head Coach Offer for UConn

Former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook's subtle reaction to Dan Hurley rejecting the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach offer for UConn raised eyebrows, as Westbrook seemingly endorsed the news by liking ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's post.

Despite fans quickness to dub the engagement as petty, given Westbrook's tumultuous tenure with the Lakers, it's unsurprising that he may harbor negative feelings towards the franchise.

However, during his time with the Lakers, Westbrook faced criticism for his performance and fit within the team, ultimately finding himself relegated to the bench and eventually traded. His liking of the news about Dan Hurley's decision can be seen as a reflection of his complex history with the Lakers.

Westbrook's stint with the Lakers was indeed tumultuous, marked by a strained fit within the team's dynamics.

What went wrong with Lakers’ offer to Dan Hurley?

After Dan Hurley rejected the Los Angeles Lakers' offer, questions arose about the franchise's approach to securing top coaching talent. The Lakers, known for their storied history and financial resources, made a bid for Hurley with a reported offer of $70 million over six years.

This offer, while substantial, remained questionable in comparison to recent coaching contracts in the NBA. The market for top NBA head coaches has skyrocketed in recent years, with prominent figures like Erik Spoelstra, Steve Kerr, and Gregg Popovich signing lucrative deals, signaling a new era of high salaries for coaching staff.

As one of the league's marquee franchises, valued at over $6.4 billion, according to Forbes, the Lakers have historically been associated with high-profile signings and top-dollar investments in talent.

However, recent coaching negotiations with candidates like Monty Williams and Ty Lue have raised concerns about the Lakers' strategy in securing coaching talent that can lead the team to sustained success and championships.

