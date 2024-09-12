Russell Westbrook Ripped by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps; All You Need to Know

After trading for Russell Westbrook and letting him go from the Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets decided to sign him for a two-year $6.8 million contract to strengthen the team's bench after a few important players left. Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, though, aren't convinced about the signing.

A plan must be in place that seamlessly incorporates Westbrook into the winning machine in Mile High City as Nikola Jokic was reportedly one of the strongest voices advocating for the Nuggets to sign the 2017 NBA MVP.

But right now in his career, Westbrook has one obvious flaw: his outside shooting. Even though Westbrook makes plays and adds energy to the game, he is not respected by the perimeter players, particularly since his midrange jump shot has failed him.

In an interview with the Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst begged the Nuggets to forbid Westbrook from taking any threes at all, even though recent workout videos showed him swishing triples with ease.

“I wouldn't let him shoot any more threes ever again quite honestly,” Windhorst said.

Reggie Jackson, who the Nuggets traded earlier in the offseason and who has since signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, will be replaced in the rotation by Russell Westbrook. Although Jackson, as Bontemps noted, is a far better three-point shooter. Westbrook is a high-risk, high-reward player, who can alter games with the way he runs up and down the court and embraces the role of lockdown perimeter defender at this point in his career.

“Their fourth-leading volume shooter was Reggie Jackson, who actually shot it pretty well. That's the one thing he did well. They replaced him with Russell Westbrook who is literally the worst volume three-point shooter in the history of the NBA,” Bontemps said. “I mean, he shouldn't shoot any.”

Seeing how the Nuggets apply Westbrook's useful but limited skill set will be interesting to watch. But given that Jackson's playstyle and his own are so dissimilar, there is just no way he should be replacing Jackson on a one-for-one basis with the 76ers guard.

