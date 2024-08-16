Russell Wilson and Ciara File USD 207,000 Lawsuit Against Famous Retail Store Over Missed Payments

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara's retail brand have accused prominent designer shop Saks Fifth Avenue of defrauding them of over $200,000 in products.

Russell Wilson and Ciara debuted their collaborative fashion label, "The House of LR&C" (Love, Respect, and Care), in December 2020. The power couple founded the company to combine fashion with social responsibility, intending to establish a business that embodies their shared values of love, inclusion, and sustainability.

The House of LR&C sued Saks on Tuesday in King County Superior Court. In the case, a lawyer for The House of LR&C stated that Saks had failed to make payments on orders dating back to May 1, 2023.

According to the Seattle Times, Saks fell behind on payments in late 2023 after ordering "substantial quantities" of items for sale in both physical locations and online. The firm maintained a spinoff store, Saks OFF 5th, in downtown Seattle until it closed last month.

Court filings also disclosed that the House of LR&C wrote a letter to Saks on July 8, demanding $207,584 in past payments within the next 10 days, or it will sue. The letter said that Saks owes over $120,300 for products purchased for Saks Off 5th locations and nearly $90,000 for internet sales.



Saks did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Attorneys for The House of LR&C did not expressly disclose the site, but they did highlight Saks' Seattle activities as a reason for filing in King County. Although the letter from LR&C listed one payment that was made, the letter stated that Saks paid off $3,000 of the entire amount acquired between May 2023 and July 2023.

Saks Fifth Avenue's parent business is Hudson's Bay Business (HBC). Hudson's Bay Company is a Canadian retail conglomerate that owns and manages several retail stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue. HBC purchased Saks Fifth Avenue in 2013 and has since managed its operations, including physical stores and e-commerce platforms.

The Seattle Times also claimed that HBC just agreed to purchase Neiman Marcus Group for $2.65 billion, with financial assistance from Amazon, which will own a minority position. The Neiman Marcus Group owns both Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman locations.

After launching in 2020, the firm spent years establishing sites in malls, outdoor retail complexes, and airports. Its first location opened in Seattle's University Village for about five months in 2022 before shutting down. It also has locations in Bellevue's Factoria area and Lynnwood.

Russell and Ciara used their extensive social media presence to promote the brand, interacting directly with their fans and followers. The House of LR&C swiftly became known for its distinct combination of fashion, charity, and dedication to building a better future for all. Wilson and Ciara's enterprise effectively combines their enthusiasm for fashion with their commitment to social good.

However, Wilson and Ciara's apparel line struggled to maintain a physical presence and slowly closed down the stores one by one. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the firm announced last year that it was shutting down all of its stores, except for one at Denver International Airport.

Wilson and Ciara departed Seattle in 2022 after the Super Bowl champion quarterback was dealt to the Broncos. Their Bellevue property was on the market for nearly two years until it sold for $21.25 million. The initial listing price was $28 million.