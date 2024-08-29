Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? Mike Tomlin Makes His Mind About Steelers Starter QB for Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that quarterback Russell Wilson will start in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback battle concluded roughly where it began. To begin the regular season, Coach Mike Tomlin picked Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback over Justin Fields.



Wilson and Justin Fields competed for the starting job during the spring, but head coach Mike Tomlin clarified that Wilson was in pole position for the job. Wilson was named the Steelers' starting quarterback following an outstanding offseason in OTAs and minicamp and a strong performance in the team's final preseason game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin delivered the news to the media on Wednesday, just after practice. Tomlin described it as a "difficult decision."

Tomlin told reporters, "It was a difficult decision, but not in a negative way. To be honest, it was difficult in a positive way." The selection was difficult due to their capabilities. The selection was difficult because of how they've handled themselves rather than where they fell short in terms of talents or undesirable behavior.

This was an expected choice, given that Tomlin has repeatedly stated Wilson's standing as the frontrunner for the job during the summer. With Wilson as the starter, Justin Fields will be the backup. Pittsburgh had three quarterbacks on their inaugural 53-man roster, Kyle Allen being the third.

While Wilson had an advantage over Fields coming into camp, the two have been locked in a heated quarterback competition in recent weeks. Neither quarterback performed very well throughout the preseason.

Wilson finished 10-for-12 for 73 yards. Fields finished 19 for 27 for 199 yards. In the end, Tomlin chose Wilson, who will now try to reinvigorate a Pittsburgh offense that has suffered in recent seasons with a rotating cast of starting quarterbacks.

The Steelers acquired Wilson on the first day of free agency in March, which resulted in Kenny Pickett's trade to the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the Pickett deal, the Steelers acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears and signed Kyle Allen, giving them a whole new quarterback room.

Wilson led the Broncos to a 7-8 record in 15 starts last season. This year, he hopes to lead the Steelers back to the playoffs for the second straight season. Last season, the Steelers finished 10-7 and fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. In his 12-year NFL career, Wilson has thrown for 43,653 yards, 334 touchdowns, and 106 interceptions. Wilson also won Super Bowl XLVIII for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers acquired fields in exchange for a conditional sixth-round selection from the Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old has played 40 games (38 starts) in his first three seasons. His career record as a starter is 10-28, although he has shown considerable potential, particularly with his legs. Fields has passed for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in his career, but he also has 356 carries for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.