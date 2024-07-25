In the forever-going debate about the greatest athletes of the 21st century, former NFL player Ryan Clark has ignited controversy by questioning Tom Brady's legacy compared to that of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Legacy comparison of Tom Brady and Lebron James

During a recent episode of ESPN's talk show First Take, Clark posed a rather provocative question: "Do you think Tom Brady was good enough to get his son drafted?"

This question came in response to the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to draft Bronny James, LeBron's son, highlighting what Clark sees as a significant difference in the two athletes' influence.

Clark elaborated on his stance, stating, "40-year-old LeBron James in December is so good at basketball [he] still changes the dynamic of an organization so much, [they] still drafted his son."

He further added that the Lakers' decision goes beyond James' on-court performance, suggesting they would have made the move regardless of his stats or health concerns.

Analysts weigh in on ESPN’s top 100 athletes of the 21st century

The controversy stems from ESPN's recent ranking of top athletes of the 2000s, where James secured the fourth spot, narrowly closing out Brady at fifth position.

This placement has divided sports enthusiasts, with NFL fans particularly vocal in their disagreement.

While Clark's comments focused on James' current impact, other analysts offered different perspectives.

Mike Tannenbaum, a popular football analyst, defended Brady's legacy, reminding and focusing on the quarterback's loyalty and unprecedented seven Super Bowl victories.

Harry Douglas highlighted Brady's impact on New England, praising his work ethic and the pride he instilled in fans.

Adding to the debate, sports journalist Stephen A. Smith expressed his disagreement with ESPN's rankings.

On First Take, Smith argued that Brady should be ranked above James, citing Brady's superior championship record.

"It's that simple to me," Smith concluded, pointing to Brady's 7-3 record in Super Bowl appearances compared to James' 4-6 in NBA Finals.

This debate has spilled over to social media, with fans passionately defending their preferred athletes.

Many argue that Brady's NFL dominance is unparalleled, while others praise James' ongoing influence in the NBA.

Tom Brady as NFL analyst with Fox Sports

As this debate goes on, Brady himself is preparing for a new role as a top NFL analyst with Fox Sports.

His upcoming commentary debut is highly anticipated, by fans and his colleagues alike, expecting his insights to captivate everyone.

The 2024 season will mark Brady's first as Fox's lead color commentator, kicking off a monumental 10-year contract worth $375 million.

This transition will make Brady the highest-paid sports commentator ever, working alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox's feature game each week.

This new chapter in Brady's career not only underscores his enduring value to the sport but also sets the stage for his continued influence on NFL discourse for years to come.