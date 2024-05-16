Ryan Garcia Calls Logan Paul Gay; Wants WWE to Fire Him Amid Their Beef

Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul used to be on good terms. They shared mutual respect and support. But what happened to their friendly relationship? It all changed. Garcia's harsh words about Paul's sports drink, Prime, started the feud. What did Garcia say that triggered Paul?

He called Prime unhealthy and disgusting. Paul didn’t take it lightly. He fired back by mocking Garcia’s boxing loss. Things quickly escalated. Garcia responded with a shocking insult. He called Paul gay and demanded WWE to fire him. Why did Garcia's reaction go so far? The beef is now more intense than ever.

First PRIME, now WWE

Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul’s feud took a serious turn recently. It all began with Garcia’s harsh criticism of Paul’s sports drink, Prime. He tweeted, “Bc prime is so nasty we should get a million likes. Like if you agree Prime is so sh*t. Prime is so nasty it makes fish cry.”

Logan Paul didn't stay silent. He hit back with a clip from his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, where Garcia previously promoted Prime, saying, "Shoutout Prime." Paul added a biting caption, "Bro switched up faster than he got dropped by Gervonta."

The jab at Garcia’s loss didn’t go unnoticed. In response, Garcia took things further. He tweeted, “Your gay quite Literally All Good fam WWE should fire you, you suck.” This tweet shocked many and escalated their feud to new heights. But is this all?

Ryan Garcia's previous comments

In the lead-up to his fight against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia's Twitter (now X) rants about child abuse and human trafficking sparked a major debate. Garcia claimed to have evidence of serious abuse, which Logan Paul questioned on a podcast.

Garcia responded fiercely on the PBD Podcast, calling Paul a "leech" and saying both Paul and KSI have "no morals." He stated, “They’re leeches, man. They don’t stand for nothing bro.” He criticized their silence on sensitive issues, saying, "It’s not gonna hurt your brand to speak for the kids, then you wanna bash the man that is speaking for the kids?”

Garcia also took issue with Paul's past protests during the Black Lives Matter Movement, adding fuel to their heated feud.

Will this intense rivalry impact their careers? And how will fans react as the drama continues to unfold?

