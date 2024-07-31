Ryan Garcia Calls Out Conor McGregor for BKFC Fight; Vows to Knock Sean O’Malley Out in MMA

Ryan Garcia recently called out Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor. ‘King Ry’ was in attendance to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo. Speaking after the event, Garcia expressed interest in fighting the best Japanese fighter in his weight class.

However, he also spoke about a potential UFC move and fighting O’Malley there. Garcia is keen to fight McGregor in the BKFC as well. He is currently serving a one-year suspension after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine.

Ryan Garcia’s call out to Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley

Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC for his alleged racist remarks and now has a fight against a top MMA star in mind. Calling out Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor after the Pacquaio vs. Anpo event, he told the media,

“I would fight—what’s his name? Sean O’Malley? ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley? [And] Conor McGregor in bare-knuckle,” Garcia said. “But yes, it’s a very big possibility. I know how to wrestle, I know how to do a lot of things that people don’t know. So yeah, I would do it.”

He added, “I would knock out Suga Sean O’Malley’s rainbow hair off his head [in MMA].”

Ryan Garcia and O’Malley have had several back-and-forth exchanges, and the boxer believes he is a natural athlete. Garcia is confident that he could easily transition to MMA and beat a world champion like ‘Suga’.

On the other hand, Garcia’s relationship with McGregor went downhill after the boxer tested positive for Ostarine. This happened after the Dwevin Haney fight, where ‘King Ry’ pulled off an amazing performance.

However, he missed weight for that fight as well. McGregor went on a social media rant, criticizing Garcia for his unprofessionalism, with Sean O’Malley also catching strays. It’s worth mentioning that ‘Suga’ tested positive for Ostarine earlier in his career.

Conor McGregor’s rant on Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley

Conor McGregor went berserk on social media, slamming Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley. He claimed Garcia should be handed a lifetime ban for his actions. He also despised the positive test result, bringing up when the same happened to ‘Suga’.

McGregor also claimed that he’d beat up both Garcia and O’Malley and challenged the duo to a sparring match.

McGregor previously had a great relationship with Garcia and even encouraged him after his defeat to Gervonta Davis. He was also on very cordial terms with O’Malley, with the latter often claiming to be a massive fan of the Irishman.