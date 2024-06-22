Ryan Garcia Claims He Is Getting Sued for ‘Hurting Devil Haney Feelings’

The drama between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney just hit a new level. Ryan Garcia claims he's being sued by Haney for hurting his feelings. What’s going on here? It all started with Garcia’s one-year suspension for a failed drug test. The test revealed the banned substance ostarine in his system.

His victory over Haney was overturned. Now, Haney says the scandal has affected him financially and mentally. He’s planning to take legal action against Garcia. Is Haney right to sue? Garcia thinks it's ridiculous. His sarcastic tweet says it all. This feud is far from over.

Did PED use hurt Haney's wallet?

Michael Benson recently tweeted about the escalating feud between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. According to Benson, "Devin Haney has declared that he's planning to take further legal action against Ryan Garcia following his one-year drugs ban."

Haney is convinced that the controversy has severely impacted his career. He believes the purse bids for his next fight with Sandor Martin prove this. Haney stated, “My lawyers will do what they've gotta do to prove that in court against Ryan. We will take legal action because it has affected me - not only financially, but mentally and everything.”

In response, Ryan Garcia, suspended for a year , didn't hold back. He fired off a tweet mocking Haney’s decision to sue. Garcia wrote, "There is no damn way. Now I’m being sued for hurting Devin Haney’s feelings. Softest man ever created. This crazy, don’t know Bill Haney’s sperm was like this."

This exchange highlights the deep animosity between the two fighters. While Haney is focused on seeking justice and compensation for the damages he claims to have suffered, Garcia’s response underscores his disdain for the legal threat. The tension between them only seems to be growing.

Ryan Garcia flips stance amid legal threats

Just when we thought the drama was cooling down, Ryan Garcia did a 180. Yesterday, he and Devin Haney were all about forgiveness, even hyping up a rematch as "the biggest fight in boxing." Fast forward 24 hours, and Garcia’s tone has flipped dramatically.

"Devin thinks our rematch is the biggest fight in boxing nah goofy Garcia Gervonta 2 is way bigger. You are just P diddy side piece dev," he posted on X, reigniting the feud with new fervor. This sudden shift?

It appears to be sparked by news of Haney planning to sue Garcia over the fallout from his doping suspension. The reconciliation seemed brief, and now, Garcia is back to throwing verbal jabs, promising to "expose everyone" in his fiery rants.