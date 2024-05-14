Ryan Garcia Demands Refund If Commission Overturns Results of His Match With Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are again back in the headlines; the never-ending controversial saga between Garcia and Haney continues as Ryan Garcia claimed he wants his money back if the commission overturns the results.

Ryan Garcia locked horns with Devin Haney on April 20th in a boxing match. Before the match, at the weigh-ins a day before the match, Garcia missed the weight and was 3.2 pounds heavier than the discussed weight of 140 pounds. As a result, the commission renegotiated, fined Garcia, and announced that if he won, he would not become the champion. After Ryan won, Devin was not stripped of his championship.

The controversy didn't conclude even after the fight. A couple of days after the fight, a report came out stating that Ryan Garcia had tested positive for some banned performance-enhancing drugs, which means Ryan might have cheated against Devin Haney.

Devin Haney's team has now demanded to overturn the results of the fight as Ryan Garcia was overweight and has allegedly used PEDs for the battle against Haney. Ryan Garcia has now reacted to Devin's team's claims to overturn the result as Garcia missed weight on purpose.

Kingry tweeted and demanded his money back if the commission overturned the result of their match-up, "I need my money back if they overrule my victory. I paid him money, and that was to accept the weight. So give me my f**king money back."

According to records, Garcia paid $1.5 million for missing weight as per the bet he placed at the press conference against Haney.

Devin Haney's Demand

Representative for Devin Haney, Pat English, has submitted a request to the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) seeking to overturn the result of the boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. Attorney Pat English has sent an eight-page letter to the commission.

English highlighted several alleged violations by Ryan Garcia; he noted that Garcia missed weight and later mocked the situation post-fight, revealing that he had pre-planned the strategy of missing weight to gain an advantage. Additionally, the letter mentioned that Ryan Garcia allegedly used Ostarine, a banned substance only available on the black market. English also referenced claims that Garcia admitted to being high during the fight.

The conflict between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney has intensified with each passing day. What are your thoughts? Who do you think is in the right, Garcia or Haney? Comment below and share your opinions.

