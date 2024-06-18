Ryan Garcia Fires Shots at Michael Jordan in Latest Rant, Claims NBA Legend Did Nothing to Help Others: ‘Don’t Give a F*CK About Six Rings’

Ryan Garcia has fired shots at Michael Jordan in a latest sneaker campaign with Kick Game. Garcia has made a habit of flaring up others through erratic rants and Jordan is the latest to catch strays from him.

The pugilist has questioned Jordan’s contributions outside of the Basketball court. The popular boxer has also played down Jordan’s in-court achievements, claiming he doesn’t care about those.

Ryan Garcia’s claim on Michael Jordan

Ryan Garcia was asked to share his take on Michael Jordan and his popular Jordan shoes during a recent interview. He unexpectedly bashed the NBA legend in a ruthless manner.

When asked about Michael Jordan in the Shopping for Sneakers show with Kick Game, Garcia said: “[Michael] Jordan ain't do sh** for the people. Jordan made some shoes. I don't give a f*ck about no six rings, I care about what you did outside of the court. Anybody can [play basketball]. I could do that sh** too.”

Michael Jordan went to six NBA finals during his Basketball career, winning all six of them in dominant fashion. He has six rings in his collection as a result and is an inspiration to fellow professional athletes.

Garcia, however, has clearly berated Jordan’s body of work. He is one of the most popular boxers currently and boasts an impressive 25-1 pro record with 20 knockouts.

Garcia last fought Devin Haney and earned a unanimous decision win. Garcia, though, tested positive for banne PED Ostarine after the fight. Haney’s camp has since requested the NYSAC to overturn the result.

Gervonta Davis reacts to Ryan Garcia’s callout

Ryan Garcia was present ringside during Gervonta Davis’ recent fight with Frank Martin. Tank earned an eighth round finish. Garcia had a cordial exchange with Davis before showing him a hilarious rematch shirt .

After the fight, Davis revealed Garcia wants to fight him again. He told the media in the press-conference: "He said that he wants to fight me again. I'll kick his a** agai.,"

Davis earned a seventh-round finish when he fought Garcia in april 2023. He delivered a brutal body shot to shut Garcia’s systems down. However, It was an evenly-matched contest before the finish.

