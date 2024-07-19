Ryan Garcia Gets Charged for Vandalism; Could Face Up to One Year in Prison: ‘No Way I’m Going to Jail’

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia has been charged with an alleged misdemeanor count of vandalism after he was arrested in June. The professional boxer cannot seem to catch a break following his many controversies over the past year.

Also known as KingRy, Garcia was captured on video being taken away by the police from the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills. He was accused of vandalizing the property and causing damages.

Ryan Garcia charged for alleged vandalism

On the 8th of June, Ryan Garcia was witnessed being arrested by the police after he was accused of vandalism. No further reports were given following the said arrest, that had boxing fans forgetting about the incident as more controversies arose.

In recent developments, Ryan Garcia has been held accountable for his actions. The professional boxer is being charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

KingRy is allegedly charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism. It was reported that he had damaged $400 worth of property in the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

According to ESPN, Ryan Garcia is scheduled to be put on trial on August 7th. If he is convicted, the fighter faces up to one year in Los Angeles County jail for the vandalism charges.

“No way I’m going to jail,” wrote Ryan Garcia after the news broke. It was also revealed recently that KingRy was banned for a year in boxing following reports of alleged Ostarine usage, a banned substance.

Ryan Garcia’s claim about visiting a rehab to better himself

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia is being scrutinized for his actions. KingRy was accused of breaking into his ex-wife, Andrea Celina's, home and damaging her property in an attempt to visit his children.

She shared text exchanges of Garcia displaying hostile behavior as he used slurs to address her. Ryan later posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) apologizing to his ex-wife for his behavior.

He also said he will be going to rehab to better himself. Garcia has been open and honest about his addiction problems and is looking forward to moving on. “I’ve finally decided to get some help,” said KingRy.

Garcia revealed he lost crucial aspects of his life, like his boxing career. He stated that the fans are going to ‘see a change’ post rehab. However, with his recent prosecution, it is unsure as to what’s next for KingRy.