Who is Ryan Garcia's girlfriend? Meet the stunning OnlyFans model, Mikaela Testa

Ryan Garcia is one of the most talked-about and controversial professional boxing superstars. At 25 years old, he has established himself as an American boxing sensation and social media icon. Garcia began his boxing journey at the age of seven.

KingRy boasts an impressive amateur career with a record of 215 wins and 15 losses, and he has earned 15 championships. Despite his aspiration to represent Team USA in the Olympics, Garcia chose to pursue a professional career instead.

Through his boxing career and social media presence, Ryan Garcia has achieved significant financial success and popularity. However, he has also found himself in various controversies. These include his most recent fight being ruled a no-contest due to a banned substance, social media spats, and other controversial comments.

In this article, we'll delve into Ryan Garcia's love life and explore details about his current girlfriend.

Who is Ryan Garcia Girlfriend, Mikaela Testa?

As per the report by SportsKeeda, Ryan Garcia is dating Australia-based social media influencer and model Mikaela Testa; the report suggests that Ryan Garcia and Mikaela Testa are currently in the very early stages of their relationship.

Mikaela Testa’s Age

According to a report by SportsKeeda, social media influencer and Ryan Garica’s girlfriend Mikaela Testa was born in Mackay, Queensland, Australia, on March 16, 1999, and is currently 25 years old. On the other hand, Ryan Gracia was born in Victorville, California, United States, on August 8th, 1998, and is also 25 years old. Both Ryan Garcia and his influencer girlfriend are pretty young and at the prime of their careers.

Mikaela Testa’s Onlyfans Earnings

As per a report by Daily Mail, Mikaela Testa is one of the highest-paid OnlyFans models in Australia, as per the report other than her massive income from her social media, Ryan Garcia’s girlfriend earns a whopping amount creating adult content for OnlyFans, as per the report, she earns approximately $160,000 dollar per month which means, Mikaela Testa earns $1.9 million to $2 million per year just from making content on OnlyFans.

As per the report, the Australian social media sensation has a massive Net Worth of $2 million. On the other hand, her boyfriend, former WBC interim lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia has a rumored net worth of $50 million as per the report by Celebrity Net Worth.

Currently, Ryan Garcia is going through a rough patch, constantly getting into significant trouble recently TMZ Sports revealed Ryan Garcia is charged with misdemeanor vandalism and can probably face jail time of at least one year; Ryan Garcia was also banned by WBC after he made some racist comments.

