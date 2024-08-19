Ryan Garcia Goes Off On Devin Haney Following Controversial Orange County Fair Brawl: ‘He Couldn’t Even Drop a Civilian’

Ryan Garcia has taken some scathing shots at Devin Haney following his recent Orange County controversy. Haney, who has world championship titles in multiple weight classes, was spotted getting into a scuffle at the Orange County Fair. Criticizing Haney for launching a physical assault on a civilian, Ryan Garcia seemed enraged with his former opponent. Garcia had a series of posts lined up where he lashed out at Haney and even hinted at a possible boxing commission inquiry.

Garcia initially stated, “He couldn't even drop a civilian.” He then went on to throw shade on Devin Haney questioning his self-proclaimed status as a role model by saying, “You really punched someone while your whole team jumps one guy… Thing is he punches so soft that maybe they will let it slide and call it play fighting.” Well, all of these originated when a 27-second clip portrayed Devin Haney and his friends getting in a physical altercation with a man from the crowd.

While the exact reason for the feud and the identity of the victim is not confirmed, it was Haney who started the conflict. The boxer went on to throw the initial punch, following which his group of friends also joined in. Interestingly, even amidst this vicious physical attack, the civilian bravely defended all the offense and did not drop to the ground. As the intensity of the attacks were rising, the police sirens went off, resulting in Haney and his friends dispersing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, behind the verbal attacks from Ryan Garcia, there is also an ulterior motive. Garcia recently faced off against Devin Haney and surprisingly notched up a dominant victory. However, soon after Garcia’s glorious triumph, the controversial boxer was found positive for a banned substance test. This turned out to be devastating for the boxer as he was stripped off his victory and was also banned for 1 year. To make matters worse, Ryan Garcia also received a fine of $1.1 million after being removed from the WBC.

And this was not the only instance of Ryan Garcia getting involved in a controversy . Leading upto his fight with Haney, Garcia posted a series of cryptic posts on his social media. The extent was such that people once believed that the boxer might have been captured by kidnappers. Some of his interactions also evoked doubts whether Garcia was under the influence of co***ne or not. Thus, with a fresh new controversy brewing, it remains to be seen how Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney continue with their rivalry.

Advertisement