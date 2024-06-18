Ryan Garcia Goes Off On NBA Veteran Michael Jordan In Recent Interview

Ryan Garcia recently went on a tirade about Basketball icon Michael Jordan. The professional boxer slammed his critically acclaimed collaboration with Nike while mimicking the 61-year-old veteran in his latest interview.

KingRy also undermined Jordan’s achievements throughout his career. He claimed the Basketball veteran’s contribution to the public to be non-existent. Judging by this interview, it seems Garcia is not a fan of the iconic footwear either.

Ryan Garcia throws shade at NBA legend Michael Jordan

Basketball veteran Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest of all time. The NBA legend won six championships playing for the Chicago Bulls. His contribution to the sport throughout his career is one of the most memorable moments for fans.

However, it seems Ryan Garcia does not believe so. The lightweight boxer recently criticized Michael Jordan for his supposed minimal contribution to the people. This peculiar rant against the former NBA player had fans lambast the American contender.

In a recent interview with Kick Game, Garcia proceeded to disparage Jordan. When interviewer Craig Mitch questioned Ryan on who the greatest athlete of all time is, KingRy claimed it was Muhammad Ali.

Things turned south when the host pointed at the popular footwear Jordans, indicating the basketball legend. However, Garcia failed to budge. He quickly countered and slammed the NBA veteran.

“Nah, Jordan ain’t do s*** for the people,” claimed Garcia. The lightweight contender quickly minimized Jordan’s contributions to the sport with the one-liner.

He even tried to mimic the NBA legend. “I care about what you did outside the court,” said Ryan Garcia. To top it off, KingRy also claimed to have met the Basketball veteran and revealed it was ‘cool.’ However, this was later met with a lot of criticism from fans.

Gervonta Davis’ thoughts on potential rematch against Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis’ recent knockout victory against Frank Martin was a spectacular highlight for Tank. The lightweight contender, however, was pleasantly surprised with a visit by a well-known rival in the ring.

Ryan Garcia, who lost against Davis via a brutal knockout, greeted him after the fight. Both fighters embraced each other. KingRy was also seen wearing a t-shirt that read, ‘Rematch Me B****.’

In the post-fight press conference, Tank gave his thoughts on the matter. Calling Garcia ‘crazy,’ Gervonta anticipates fighting the former rival once again. He also went on to quote KingRy at the event.

“I’ll kick his a** again,” said Gervonta Davis. Much like Garcia, Tank also wants to enter the rematch with his former rival.

With the success of their previous bout, another fight between the American contenders might be a battle for the ages. After Garcia dominated Devin Haney despite being the underdog, the narrative can differ next time.