Ryan Garcia Issues Apology to Ex-wife for Allegedly Breaking Into Her Home: ‘I Finally Decided to Get Some Help'

Ryan Garcia has issued an apology for his recent antics. After the professional fighter broke his promise to attend rehab, KingRy decided to retract the statements he made about his ex-wife, Andrea Celina.

Despite claiming he was visiting rehab to better himself, Ryan Garcia did not slow down. Soon after, KingRy involved himself in another drama involving his wife and children, for which he now claims to be regretful.

Ryan Garcia apologizes for controversial behavior

Since the build-up to the Devin Haney fight, Ryan Garcia has been at the center of controversy. The professional fighter exhibited unusual behavior, which fans speculated was due to intoxication.

After his victory, Garcia failed to quit alcohol. He spoke about his alcohol addiction on multiple occasions. However, that did not seem to slow him down, as he involved himself in a familial argument with his ex-wife, Andrea Celina.

Andrea Celina recently shared a series of text messages on her Instagram, which included threats from Ryan Garcia. She also accused the professional fighter of breaking into her house and wrecking it in an attempt to visit his children.

This was a huge diversion from Garcia, who recently apologized for his racist remarks. Soon after his recent antics, KingRy decided to issue an apology. He also promised fans that they would witness a change in his behavior compared to the past few months.

“I finally decided to get some help,” said Ryan Garcia. KingRy claims he had lost a lot of things in his life over the past few months. The professional fighter also apologized to his ex-wife, Andrea Celina, for calling her names and threatening her.

“I retract all my statements about her,” said KingRy. Garcia had accused Andrea Celina of cheating on him and stealing money. However, it appears that he is now retracting those statements.

Ryan Garcia hopes to return to boxing after this saga. The professional boxer also expressed his desire to better himself and co-parent his children.

Ryan Garcia goes off on Devin Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn

After Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney, his promoter Eddie Hearn had high praise for KingRy. The CEO of Matchroom believed he could be the biggest star in boxing after his major upset victory.

However, Eddie Hearn did not mince words in his criticisms of Garcia. After KingRy made inappropriate racial comments, the Matchroom CEO put him on blast in an interview. The Brit demanded that Garcia seek help following his social media meltdown.

Garcia recently tweeted about Eddie Hearn, accusing him of not paying his dues. Although he did not elaborate, KingRy advised fighters not to join Matchroom Promotions. He tweeted, “Eddie Hearn, you owe me money and many other fighters.”

“Do not sign with him,” tweeted Garcia. It is currently unknown why Hearn allegedly owes KingRy money. The British promoter had also slammed the professional fighter for testing positive for Ostarine, a banned substance.