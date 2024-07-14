Ryan Garcia Labels Eminem ‘Satanist’ While Blasting Rapper in Series of Controversial Tweets

Eminem, the rap god, is in hot water again. Why is Ryan Garcia calling Eminem a Satanist? What sparked this controversy? Recently, rumors about Eminem's sexuality have been swirling. Political commentator Candace Owens labeled Eminem a "gay man" in response to his diss tracks.

Eminem's new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), features lyrics some interpret as homoerotic. In one song, he brags about his own sexual prowess, adding fuel to the speculation.

Garcia took to Twitter, not just to question Eminem's sexuality but to criticize his influence on kids. He claims Eminem's music videos promote devilish themes.

Ryan Garcia criticizes Eminem's music videos

In a series of provocative tweets, Ryan Garcia threw some serious shade at Eminem. He kicked off his Twitter tirade with a bold claim: “Eminem is a satanist. It’s not even debatable. I always thought he was overrated but hey that’s just my opinion.” This tweet alone would have been enough to spark debate, but Garcia didn’t stop there.

He quickly followed it up with a more direct shot, tweeting simply, “Eminem=Gay.” This wasn't just a random comment; it tapped into ongoing rumors about Eminem’s sexuality, which have been fueled by his own lyrics and recent discussions in the media.

In his latest album, Eminem plays with this rumor, leading some like Andrew Tate and Candace Owens to make their assumptions public. Owens, never one to shy away from controversy, had previously stated, “First thing I want to say is Eminem is obviously a gay man.”

Advertisement

However, Garcia’s next tweet suggested his real issue lies deeper than Eminem's personal life. He explained, “For the record I don’t care if Eminem is Gay. Nor do I care if he was straight. Just keep that devil sh*t he’s doing in his music videos away from kids.” Here, Garcia touches on a common criticism of Eminem’s work: the provocative and often controversial themes in his music videos and lyrics.

Also read: Ryan Garcia Allegedly Broke Into His Ex’s Home and Destroyed It in Drunken Rampage: ‘Ima F*** You Up'

These tweets are more than just a passing squabble; they underscore a growing concern among some public figures about the impact of entertainment content on younger audiences. Meanwhile, Eminem, known for brushing off critics with a sharp tongue in his tracks, has yet to respond directly to Garcia’s jabs.

Andrew Tate fuels rumors

Advertisement

Andrew Tate, who recently had his international travel ban lifted, has been busy stirring up controversy. On July 13, Tate tweeted about an old clip of Eminem on a German television show, where the rapper jokingly admitted to being "gay." Tate believes this interview reveals Eminem's "repressed" sexuality.

In his tweet, Tate wrote, "Wondering if Eminem is gay or not? I saw a clip of him talking about how he could say whatever he wants on German TV and started talking about having d**** all over him... Weird thing to say given freedom to say anything. Why that? Repressed." Tate's comments have reignited rumors and added another layer to the ongoing speculation about Eminem's true sexuality.

What do you think about Ryan Garcia's comments? Are they justified concerns or just another social media storm?