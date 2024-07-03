Ryan Garcia Leaks His DMs With Gervonta Davis, Asks Him for a ‘200M’ Rematch

Ryan Garcia just leaked his private chat with Gervonta Davis. What's the story behind it? Why did Ryan do this now? In their recent exchange, Garcia denied cheating allegations and called out Davis for a rematch. He even wore a shirt saying "rematch me, bitch" at Davis' fight against Frank Martin.

Garcia's bold move has everyone talking. Can he clear his name? Will Davis accept the challenge? Their first fight was epic, and fans are craving more. The leaked messages show Garcia's determination to fight again. He's pushing hard for that $200 million payday.

Will this rivalry get its sequel? The boxing world watches eagerly.

Garcia wants to ‘flick up’ with Davis

Ryan Garcia's Instagram post revealed a private conversation with Gervonta Davis. It wasn't just any chat; it was filled with bold statements and challenges. Garcia kicked off by addressing the cheating allegations: "You will see in the next coming days I didn't cheat." He didn't stop there. He immediately called out Davis for a rematch, writing, "We can just run it again in a real fight... But nah I didn't cheat. Bro can we run it back again? Make 200ms. Beat Frank up and let's make real bank. BODY SHOT."

Davis's response was short but telling: "Yepppp."

Garcia didn't let up. He commented on Davis's recent fight, saying, "Cool body shot bro he weak to the body." Davis shot back with, "And to the chin," adding a fist emoji for good measure.

Garcia then suggested a casual meet-up, saying, "Yo heard you are in the one, let's flick up... On some chill shit... Fuck Haney tho."

This conversation not only highlights Garcia's eagerness for a rematch but also his confidence. He wants another shot at Davis, and he's making sure everyone knows it. The boxing community is buzzing with excitement, eagerly waiting to see if this epic showdown will happen again.

Dana White defends Ryan Garcia

Dana White has come to Ryan Garcia's defense amidst the PED allegations . At the recent UFC 303 post-fight press conference, White was asked about Garcia's situation. He was clear in his support, saying, "He did not cheat." White believes Garcia was unaware of taking any banned substances, suggesting a "tainted supplement" was to blame.

The lightweight contender took a ‘tainted supplement’ and had no ill intentions White stated. He added that his team had intel indicating it was a contaminated substance.

While White admitted it was "none of his business," his belief in Garcia's innocence is strong. Despite this, Garcia faces a one-year ban after testing positive for Ostarine, and his win over Devin Haney has been overturned to a no-contest.

Will Garcia clear his name and get another shot at Gervonta Davis? Can this epic rematch live up to the hype? Only time will tell.