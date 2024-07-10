Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Exploring His Career Earnings, Purse Money and Endorsements

Ryan Garcia is a 25-year-old American professional boxing superstar and famous internet personality. Garcia started his journey in boxing at the young age of seven, and his father played a vital role in shaping his career in the world of boxing.

Although Ryan Garcia was born in America, he shares a heritage in Brazil and always carries the American and Brazilian flags together. Ryan Garcia had an impressive run as an amateur boxer, with an incredible record of 215 wins and 15 losses.

Ryan Garcia has been a 15-time national amateur champion and had a dream to represent America in the Olympics. However, rather than going to the Olympics, Garcia decided to turn pro, and at the young age of 17, he made his professional boxing debut in 2016.

What is Ryan Garcia’s Net Worth in 2024?

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Garcia's estimated net worth as of 2024 is approximately $50 million. A major part of Ryan Garcia's net worth comes from his professional boxing career. Other major contributors to his impressive net worth are his social media presence, brand deals, sponsorships, and more.

After turning professional, Ryan Garcia made significant strides. In 2021, Ryan Garcia faced Olympic gold medalist boxer Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight championship. Garcia managed to impress the judges with his performance and was crowned the new interim champion.

Ryan Garcia had an impressive professional boxing record until he faced Gervonta Davis in 2023. Davis defeated Garcia in round seven via TKO, ending Garcia’s undefeated 23-fight win streak. Currently, Ryan Garcia is entangled in several controversies, including his last fight being ruled a no-contest after Garcia was found using a banned substance.

Recently, the WBC expelled Ryan Garcia for making racist remarks about the black community on X (formerly Twitter).

How much did Ryan Garcia get paid against Devin Haney? - Fight Purse and Prize money

According to reports, Ryan Garcia made a whopping purse for his fight with Devin Haney; even after a fine of approximately $1.5 million, Ryan Garcia made $50 million. Additionally, he earned $12 million after winning a bet he placed on himself.

Ryan Garcia fought against undefeated boxing champion Devin Haney this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia was a huge underdog going into this grudge match against Haney.

Before the fight, Garcia was entangled in controversies for talking trash and making remarks about the Secret Society. Many fans considered Garcia unfit to compete in a boxing match. The day before the fight, Garcia even missed the weight.

However, Team Haney decided to continue fighting, and Garcia was fined for missing the weight. On fight night, Garcia shocked the world by dropping Haney multiple times during the match. Ultimately, he was crowned the winner.

But the drama didn’t end there. After the fight, a medical report revealed that Ryan Garcia had used a banned substance during the match against Haney. As a result, he lost the case, Haney was reinstated as undefeated, and Garcia was expelled for two years for substance abuse.

Ryan Garcia’s Salary and Career Earnings

As per the recent report by SporsKeeda, Ryan Garcia is a pretty popular professional boxing personality. Given his popularity and ability to sell tickets, his base salary for a fight is approximately 2.5 million. Here are some of the fights that helped Garcia make whopping earnings.

1. Romero Duno fight: - Final purse: $500,000

2. Emmanuel Tagoe fight: - Total earnings: $3,000,000

3. Gervonta Davis fight: - Total earnings: $10,000,000

4. Devin Haney fight: - Total earnings: $50,000,000

How much does Ryan Garcia make per fight?

According to a report from SportsKeeda, Ryan Garcia receives a minimum base salary of $2.5 million. In addition to his base salary, the boxer earns pay-per-view points and bonuses and receives a significant amount from sponsorships and brand deals.

The salary also depends on the popularity and hype of the fight. Garcia was paid a base purse of $5 million for his fight against Gervonta Davis, and for his last bout against Devin Haney, Ryan earned a whopping $50 million.

Ryan Garcia’s Brand Endorsements

In addition to his professional boxing career, Ryan Garcia earns a massive amount from brand endorsements and deals. Some brands that Ryan Garcia has worked with include DIOR, Gatorade, Gymshark, YoungLA, and 1800 Tequila.

In 2019, former promoter Oscar De La Hoya claimed Ryan Garcia had the potential to be the biggest star of the year. Oscar De La Hoya revealed they were planning to help Garcia sign a massive $700 million deal. In the same month, Garcia extended his deal with Golden Boy Promotions, but the contract details were never revealed.

Ryan Garcia’s Instagram

Ryan Garcia has a massive fan following on his official Instagram account. As of now, Garcia has 12.4 million followers, 1,198 posts, and follows 972 people. Ryan's Instagram username is @KingRyan, where he posts pictures and keeps his fans updated about his life.

