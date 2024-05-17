Ryan Garcia Reveals Steroids ‘Taste Good’; Later Claims He Was Joking

Ryan Garcia’s unexpected and dominant victory against Devin Haney shocked the world. Although KingRy received praise from fans for his performance, this was quickly overshadowed by accusations of PED usage.

In a recent interview, Ryan Garcia admits to the allegations. Whilst drawing the line between humor and being earnest, KingRy made several statements regarding the claims that ultimately confused fans.

Ryan Garcia’s new revelation regarding his PED usage in Devin Haney's fight

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia’s recent antics continue to shock fans and fighters alike. Ahead of his much-anticipated fight against Devin Haney, KingRy’s behavior had the audience predicting his demise in the bout.

However, the fighter managed to shock the world by overturning the betting odds. Although the fight ended, the controversies did not conclude. The fighter was accused of Performance Enhancing Drug usage that supposedly helped him emerge victorious.

Even though Garcia has continually denied this, his recent interview said otherwise. Although he revealed his admission of drug usage to be a joke, fans on social media debate whether or not KingRy is guilty of it.

"F*** it. I cheated," said Ryan Garcia when questioned about the controversy. Making claims of the steroids 'tasting good,' the fighter was captured to be jovial regarding the matter before going clear.

“I’m totally f****** kidding. I didn’t do steroids at all. This is stupid,” expressed Garcia. Although the fighter went on a tirade and admitted to PED usage, KingRy quickly denied it and claimed the aforementioned statements to be a joke.

Ryan Garcia gives his prediction on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Since the iconic fight between heavyweight legends Lennox Lewis vs Evander Holyfield, another huge unification bout in the division is expected to shock the world. Tyson Fury facing Oleksandr Usyk has boxing fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for the moment.

Fans and fighters alike made their predictions regarding the fight. Oleksandr Usyk is expected to give Tyson Fury his first loss. However, professional boxer Ryan Garcia believes otherwise.

“We got Fury obliterating Usyk,” said Ryan Garcia in an interview with IFL TV. Although KingRy went on to express his admiration toward the Ukrainian fighter, he believes in The Gypsy King taking home the victory.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is often witnessed praising Tyson Fury for his contribution to the sport. In the recent press conference, KingRy was witnessed hugging The Gypsy King showing a level of mutual respect between both fighters.