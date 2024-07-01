Ryan Garcia Reveals Who He Will Be Training With for UFC Debut Amid Dana White’s Comments on PED Tests

Ryan Garcia's back on Twitter, and throwing punches with his words! Remember his one-year suspension for that failed drug test? Seems like he's moving on. Garcia's fired up by UFC boss Dana White's comments. Dana thinks experts believe Ryan's innocent, that a bad supplement caused the positive test.

This got Garcia tweeting like a champ on fight night! He said he's pumped for his first UFC fight, then surprised everyone by revealing his MMA coach. Who's gonna help him trade boxing gloves for MMA ones?

Ryan Garcia tweets about expert backing in PED case

Ryan Garcia's recent activity on Twitter has stirred up quite the conversation. He started by acknowledging Dana White's support over his suspension, tweeting, "Experts from all sports and categories understand I was cheated and it was tainted. So everyone that weighs in acting like they know, let people that understand this speak. You have to understand Dana White has real experts in this field." His words reflect a defiance and a nod to those who back his claim of innocence.

Moments later, Ryan shifted gears, exciting his fans with the announcement, "I’m excited for my first fight in the UFC." This tweet confirms the speculation and excitement surrounding his potential debut in the mixed martial arts arena.

Finally, adding more fuel to the fire, he tweeted about his upcoming training plans, "I will be training with #AlexPereira." This choice of mentor shows Garcia’s commitment to adapting his renowned boxing skills for the UFC's dynamic challenges.

Previously, Garcia had hinted at his interest in transitioning to MMA, especially during the period of his boxing suspension. His initial announcement about joining UFC was met with mixed reactions, but his determination seems unwavering.

As he steps into a new ring, the support from a figure like Dana White and his decision to train with a seasoned fighter like Pereira clearly map out his serious intentions towards a successful MMA career.

Dana White defends Garcia

Ryan Garcia has always maintained his innocence, insisting he was unaware of ingesting Ostarine and only used natural supplements. During the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White came to Garcia’s defense .

“With all our knowledge that we have and the years that we’ve been drug-testing, we believe the people who had handled the drug-testing that he took a tainted supplement and that he did not cheat,” White said. “If he had the right people around him that wouldn’t have happened. We were pretty confident it was a tainted supplement.”

White continued, “It’s not my fight, it’s none of my business, not my place to even talk about it. But, from what my team tells me, and these guys are the best, it was a tainted supplement.”

This support from White adds credibility to Garcia’s claims and reinforces the notion that the failed test was due to a tainted supplement, not intentional cheating.

Will this transition to MMA be the fresh start he needs? Only time will tell. Stay tuned to see how King Ry fares in this new chapter.