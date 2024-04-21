Ryan Garcia Roasts Devin Haney While Revealing Potential Injury During Their Boxing Bout: Find Out

Ryan Garcia claimed that he broke Devin Haney's jaw during his stunning majority decision victory on Saturday night. Previously unbeaten world champion Haney was knocked down three times during the all-American contest in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia won the decision with scores of 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109. His left hook proved deadly. However, the Californian did not win Haney's WBC light-welterweight championship since he did not make weight for the fight. Following the fight, Garcia posted on X: “Damn Devin has a broken Jaw Allegedly. The name of the game I suppose. What’s next?”

Ryan Garcia will have to pay $1,500,000 for not making weight

Garcia was criticized for his behavior during the build-up to the fight, culminating in him coming in 3.2lbs overweight on Friday. He'd previously agreed to pay Haney $500,000 for every pound he came in overweight - costing him a huge $1.5million.

His recent erratic tweets and behavior in fight week led many to question whether the contest should go ahead. It began in March when Garcia claimed he was dead after having his 'throat slit'. He got into a spat with an audience member at Thursday's press conference after going on an expletive-laden rant.

Ryan Garcia came into the fight as an underdog

Garcia came into the fight as an underdog. He got the fight started quickly, delivering a left hook in the opening minute to bend Haney's legs. Haney rebounded and seemed to be in control until the seventh round when he was knocked down for the first fight in his professional career.

Garcia resumed his onslaught despite losing a point for delivering a punch after the referee instructed the fighters to break. He dropped Haney to the canvas twice more, although both were declared non-knockdowns, before flooring him again with left hooks in the tenth and eleventh rounds.

Most had written Garcia off before he even entered the ring because of his unusual behavior leading up to fight night. Concerns were raised regarding Garcia's mental health following a series of troubling social media posts in recent weeks, including a video stating he had died.

Those anxieties were heightened when Garcia missed weight and then drank a drink on the scales at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Garcia, on the other hand, appeared focused as he defeated his long-time amateur opponent by a career-best margin.

