Ryan Garcia Sends ‘Love’ to Cristiano Ronaldo After He Breaks Down in Tears During Euros 2024

Did you see Cristiano Ronaldo in tears? Portugal's legendary striker went on a rollercoaster ride during their nail-biting Euro 2024 match against Slovenia. A missed penalty in extra time left him crushed, and cameras caught him overcome with emotion. But Ronaldo's story doesn't end there.

American boxing champ Ryan Garcia, a huge admirer of CR7, stepped into the ring... well, not literally, but onto social media! Why did Garcia's message resonate so deeply?

Garcia praises Ronaldo's emotional display

Ryan Garcia, known for his quick jabs in the ring, showed his support for Cristiano Ronaldo after the football star’s emotional moment. On Instagram, Garcia posted a photo of himself wearing Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey, proudly displaying Ronaldo’s name and number.

Alongside, he shared a touching picture of them together at the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk event . He captioned the post with heartfelt words: “Love you my brother in Christ. Don’t worry about penalty shots. You are the best that has touched the pitch. Love you @cristiano.”

But Garcia didn’t stop there. On Twitter, he shared another message of encouragement. “Real men cry. Love you Ronaldo. Keep shooting and keep believing,” he tweeted. These messages came after Ronaldo missed a critical penalty during the Euro 2024 match against Slovenia. Despite the miss, Ronaldo showed his resilience by converting a penalty during the decisive shootout, helping Portugal advance to the quarterfinals.

Garcia’s public support was a beacon of positivity for Ronaldo during a challenging time, highlighting the camaraderie that transcends sports.

Ronaldo's struggles in Euro 2024 stats

Ryan Garcia’s words came at a crucial moment for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was facing a tough time on the field. Since records began in 1980, Ronaldo has attempted over twice as many direct free-kicks in Euro competitions than any other player, yet he has failed to score.

At Euro 2024, he has had the most shots among players without a goal, totaling 20 attempts. This tournament marks his longest goalscoring drought in major competitions. Shockingly, he hasn't netted in his last eight Euros or World Cup games.

Ronaldo had scored his last 24 penalties in all competitions, but at the Euros, his record stands at five scored and two missed, including shootouts. For the first time in his career, Ronaldo failed to score in the group stage of a major tournament at Euro 2024. Garcia’s support highlighted the importance of resilience and belief during these challenging times.

Will he break his goal drought and lead Portugal to victory? Only time will tell.