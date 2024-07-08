Ryan Garcia Skips Rehab to Coach Brother Sean; Shares Regimen to Make USD 50 Million: ‘Ostarine Alcohol and the Right Hook’

Ryan Garcia has just recalled his decision to visit rehab. After his brother suffered a loss against Amado Vargas, KingRy claimed he decided to skip rehab. He also announced that he is the official head trainer for his brother Sean Garcia.

Earlier, KingRy’s recent antics positioned him at the center of controversy. Garcia was under fire for his derogatory racial remarks against African-Americans and Muslims. The fighter claimed he would focus on his addiction problems by going to rehab.

Ryan Garcia claims he skipped rehab to train his brother

KingRy’s brother, Sean Garcia, recently faced Amado Vargas in a lightweight clash. This fight took place at the Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz boxing event. This fight garnered a lot of attention from boxing fans due to the popularity of the main card.

Despite having his moments, Amado Vargas defeated Sean Garcia via a TKO. This was a huge win for the undefeated Vargas. The latter’s brother, Ryan Garcia, had a few thoughts on Sean’s recent loss.

Moments after Sean’s loss, Ryan Garcia stated that he skipped rehab to watch his brother’s fight, which dissapointed him. It appears that the lightweight contender’s focus is no longer on changing his addiction habits.

In a recent video, Ryan blamed his absence in his brother’s corner for his loss. “We’re gonna call for the rematch, and I’m the head trainer,” said KingRy. The Garcia brothers are aiming for a possible rematch against Amado Vargas going forward.

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia later posted the training regime that he would impose on his brother. KingRy wrote, “Ostarine alcohol and the right hook for Sean.” The lightweight contender was exposed for the alleged use of banned substances that helped him defeat Devin Haney.

Garcia continues to joke about his substance abuse. He also took shots at the World Boxing Council (WBC), which recently banned him for his racially insensitive comments. KingRy claims his brother will share the same experience after he makes $50 million.

Henry Garcia- Sean and Ryan’s father- was the head coach for his fight against Amado Vargas. KingRy expressed his disappointment in his brother and offered to be his head trainer. What will Sean Garcia’s career look like going forward?

Also read: Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Insensitive Racial Remarks; Says He Is Going To Rehab

Was Ryan Garcia escorted out of the venue for his brother’s fight?

Advertisement

The Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz fight appeared to be a successful event. Amassing a crowd of 18,000 fans at the Honda Center in Anaheim, this fight was held as a big moment for the sport of boxing.

Despite amassing a huge crowd, Ryan Garcia was allegedly disbarred from the venue. A viral video captures KingRy being escorted out of the arena. However, the lightweight boxer recently addressed the footage, denying the allegations.

“I wasn’t escorted; I left,” wrote Ryan Garcia. He claims to have left on his own accord rather than being banned from the venue. KingRy reveals he had pleasant interactions with fans inside the arena despite being criticized for his recent actions.

Moments after Sean Garcia suffered a loss against Amado Vargas, Ryan Garcia left the venue. Going forward, KingRy officially replaces his father, Henry Garcia, and becomes the head trainer for his brother.

As for Ryan Garcia, the fighter was banned from the WBC following his racial remarks. He is also under a one-year suspension from the sport due to his usage of Ostarine, a banned substance in boxing.