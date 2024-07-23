Ryan Garcia Sparks Controversy With False Claims About US President Joe Biden’s Death

Is President Joe Biden really dead? That’s what boxing star Ryan Garcia wants you to believe. He recently tweeted, falsely claiming Biden's death. Biden is currently isolating due to COVID-19. Despite his illness, he continues his duties remotely. Garcia’s tweet shocked many and spread like wildfire.

Could this be another baseless rumor? The far-right has been buzzing with conspiracy theories about Biden. Some say it's a coup against primary voters. Others claim he's too sick to serve. Why did Garcia make such a bold statement?

Why did Ryan Garcia say that?

Currently, suspended boxing star Ryan Garcia recently stirred up controversy with a tweet falsely claiming President Joe Biden's death. Garcia tweeted, "And just like that Joe Biden is Dead. All the shit you do without true repentance. We have you surely dead. I can’t even say RIP. I’m celebrating."

In an extension to this tweet, he quoted another tweet and wrote, "Yall crying over a p*do that eats children’s blood allegedly." This shocking claim has no basis in reality.

President Biden is currently isolating in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite his illness, he remains active in his presidential duties, holding virtual meetings and calls. The White House has confirmed that Biden's symptoms are nearly resolved and his vital signs are stable.

In fact, Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation later this week. This upcoming address aims to reassure the public and dispel the swirling rumors. Additionally, he is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu virtually.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has taken on additional responsibilities, actively campaigning and meeting with top Democrats. Ryan Garcia’s tweet quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism and highlighting the issue of misinformation.

Ryan Garcia’s legal troubles

Ryan Garcia’s legal troubles have taken a serious turn . On June 8th, he was arrested for vandalism, and now he’s facing charges. The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged Garcia with one misdemeanor count of vandalism. Allegedly, Garcia caused $400 worth of damage at the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

According to ESPN, Garcia is scheduled to go on trial on August 7th. If convicted, he could face up to one year in Los Angeles County jail. Despite these charges, Garcia remains defiant. “No way I’m going to jail,” he wrote after the news broke.

Adding to his woes, Garcia has also been banned from boxing for a year due to alleged Ostarine usage, a banned substance. These recent developments have left fans and the boxing community buzzing.

So, what’s next for Ryan Garcia? Will he face jail time, or will he find a way to bounce back? As we wait for Biden’s address to the nation, it’s crucial to stay informed and critical of the information we consume. Do let us know what you think is up with President Biden.