Ryan Garcia Suspended for a Year After Failed Drug Test Leaving Devin Haney With Undefeated Record

Big blow for Ryan Garcia! The boxer just got hit with a one-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. This means he's out of the ring until next year and has to pay a ,000 fine. But that's not all - his win over Devin Haney from back in April has been wiped clean.

Remember that epic win? Yeah, now it's just a "no contest" thanks to the failed drug test. This is a huge turn of events, especially for Haney who gets his undefeated record back. So, what exactly happened and how is Garcia reacting to this punishment?

Devin Haney cheers justice served

Ryan Garcia isn't just benched for the year; he also has to hand over his $1.1 million purse. This financial hit is part of a broader punishment laid out by the New York State Athletic Commission due to his positive test for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.

Devin Haney, who saw his record remain spotless thanks to the overturned result, spoke about the integrity of the sport. "I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process," Haney told ESPN. He emphasized the fairness issue, adding, "The facts are the facts, and I wasn't on an even playing field."

Haney's attorney, Pat English, pointed out the rarity and severity of the financial penalty. "It is a harsh result," he remarked to ESPN. "I have never seen a $1.2 million forfeiture or anything remotely close to it."

Contaminated supplement, not cheating!

Meanwhile, the commission has been firm in its stance. "The commission will continue to hold athletes to the highest professional standards and protect the integrity of all sports under our jurisdiction," they stated, underscoring their commitment to clean competition.

On the other side, Garcia and his team is pushing back against the ruling . They claim the contamination was unintentional. "Ryan has voluntarily submitted to random testing for many years and has maintained an impeccable and clean record throughout his career," his team stated.

They continue to defend his reputation, arguing, "The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased."

