Ryan Garcia Wants ‘Pedo’ Mohammed Hijab Locked Up After Controversial Comments About ‘F*ck*ng a 13-Year-Old’

Ryan Garcia is back on X. This time it's for a cause, a cause to get 'Pedo' Mohammed Hijab some jail time. Mohammed Hijab is a prominent figure known for his work as a public speaker and debater. Hijab's notoriety increased following violent clashes in Leicester, where his comments and behavior were scrutinized for inciting tension between Indian and Pakistani communities.

He recently sat down with SNEAKO, an influencer who also practices Islam, and talked 'Paedophilia', calling it relative. Ryan Garcia wasn't having this, and in his style, he called him out for this. What did he say that got on Ryan's nerves?

Ryan Garcia pleads to stop Mohammed Hijab

In an explosive interview with SNEAKO, Mohammed Hijab said, "Paedophilia is relative." He further clarified his absurd claim by saying, "A 13 year old with huge hips, huge breasts & body, it's not going to have the same effect medically." And ended up comparing having s*x with a 100-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Ryan Garcia couldn't stand this and retorted back with fire. He said, "wtf nahhhhh lock him up." He continued, "He just justified f**king a 13 year old. Cause it won’t hurt her medically. B*tch mentally that little girl will not be okay. F**k you whatever your name is pedo.

In another tweet, Ryan Garcia doubled down on his words and wrote, "Moahmmmed hijab is a pedofile." Ryan's active status on Xr isn't just for trolls. He makes sure to share his opinion on controversial matters as well.

Garcia’s response to Ige’s challenge

Ryan Garcia, currently serving a one-year suspension for PED use after his fight with Devin Haney, has responded to Dan Ige’s challenge with some fire. Despite his suspension, Garcia has hinted at a possible move to the UFC. Ige took to X, saying, “Fighting #RyanGarcia at the Sphere. No weigh-in. No takedowns.”

Garcia didn’t hold back, replying, “Heard a gay UFC fighter called me out for a fight at the Sphere. Whenever you want. I don’t give a f*ck.” While fans are buzzing about the possibility of Garcia joining the UFC, there’s no official word yet. Could this be the start of a thrilling new chapter for Garcia? Only time will tell!

