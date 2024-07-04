Ryan Garcia's Father Gets Real and Asks Son to Get Therapy to Stop Drinking

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Henry Garcia, father of boxer Ryan Garcia, has a heartfelt plea for his son. Why? Ryan's recent behavior is worrying. Henry wants Ryan to seek therapy for his drinking habits. He hasn't spoken to his son in a while. Does Ryan need help? Henry thinks so. Ryan’s drinking has raised alarms, especially after his boxing ban.

What did Henry say exactly? He shared his thoughts in an interview with Fight Hub TV. Henry believes therapy could help Ryan control his drinking. He hopes his son will listen. Will Ryan reach out? Only time will tell. This is a father's plea for his son's well-being.

Henry Garcia worries about Ryan's drinking habits

Henry Garcia's call to action for his son comes amidst a series of alarming behaviors that have caught the public eye. "I haven't spoken to Ryan in a long time. He speaks to his mother more than me. But it's okay, he'll call me when he wants to," Henry shared, signaling a rift that has grown over time. His main worry? Ryan's drinking.

"What I'm saying is I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I'm being real," Henry expressed, voicing a deep concern for his son's ability to manage his alcohol intake.

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia, known as 'King Ry,' has been spiraling into a pattern of concerning actions. Notably, he was seen drinking during the fight week against Devin Haney and continued partying after learning about his one-year ban from boxing due to failed drug tests.

Furthermore, his recent arrest for alleged felony vandalism and bizarre public appearances, including a poker game with celebrities and an impromptu stand-up routine, highlight a troubling trajectory.

Henry also touched on the harsh criticism Ryan faces. "He did say something to his mother, and I was around when he said it. He's pretty bummed out about everyone attacking him and saying he did something on purpose, which it wasn't; it was just a contamination of a supplement," he explained, defending his son against the backlash.

Amid these challenges, the elder Garcia holds onto hope that Ryan will reach out when ready, perhaps signaling a turning point for the young boxer.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Ryan Garcia Retired? Star Boxer Goes on Social Media Rant Amid Vandalism Arrest and PED Charges

Ryan refutes Dad's claims

Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to clear the air, directly addressing the claims made by his father in a very public way. "I don’t even drink anymore," Ryan stated, countering the portrayal of his recent behavior. He emphasized the disconnect between public perception and his current reality, adding, "My dad doesn’t know what he is talking about."

In a revealing twist, Ryan mentioned that not only had he been in communication with his father recently, but there was also an apology involved. "I literally was just talking to him - and he has apologized," he tweeted.

This response raises questions about the timing and accuracy of his father's earlier comments, suggesting a complex dynamic as Ryan attempts to steer his narrative amidst public scrutiny.

Will Ryan take his father's advice and seek therapy, or is he already on the right path? Only time will tell. What do you think about this father-son dynamic and Ryan's handling of the situation?

Advertisement