Ryan Gordon Shuts Down ‘Stupid Stats’ Claiming Alex Pereira Is Superior to Jon Jones With Emphatic Statement

Comparisons are an inevitable part of the sporting realm. Since time immemorial, fans have found intrigue in comparing the greatest athletes to their contemporaries. Likewise, UFC fans have been comparing Alex Pereira and Jon Jones. Pereira had been on an upward curve ever since he stepped foot in the UFC. Barring a solitary loss against Israel Adesanya, the two-division champ has never tasted defeat till now.

On the flip side, there is Jon Jones. The UFC heavyweight champion has been rummaging through his opponents for the last few years. Over the course of a decade, Jones has been in murderous form. And now, with a potential matchup with Jones and Pereira being teased, the fans are going wild on comparisons. Some have even touted Pereira as being a notch ahead of ‘Bones’. And this is exactly the narrative that has offended Gordon Ryan.

Ryan Gordon feels Alex Pereira-Jon Jones comparison ‘stupid’

In a recent Instagram post, fans made a statistical comparison between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. It stated that Pereira took just 9 fights to conquer the belts in two UFC divisions. In contrast, Jones had to wait 15 years to achieve the same feat. Citing this example, fans concluded that Pereira was the more dominant of the two. But for Gordon Ryan, the reality is quite different.

Advertisement

Replying to the comparison, Ryan stated, “Shut up with these stupid stats, lol. The only reason why Jon Jones (@jonnybones) did win a second title is because he didn’t move up earlier.” He emphasized that if Jones had made the switch earlier, he too would have taken less time to become a two-division champion. And this is evident from the fact that ‘Bones’ immediately clinched the heavyweight title within a short while of moving up.

Well, while there will be debates involving the duo, the best possible way to settle the confusion is to have a match between the two. And that is exactly what Dustin Poirier is manifesting.

Dustin Poirier proposes a Jon Jones v Alex Pereira superfight

‘Diamond’ recently sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast. Speaking about the heavyweight scenario, Poirier stated that Tom Aspinall's attempt to get Jon Jones was legit. However, he then went on to say that a much bigger fight would be if the UFC booked a matchup between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones.

Advertisement

Poirier pointed out that Pereira is currently at his peak, and Jones too, seems to be back from his injury. Well, with ideas running wild, it would all depend on what Dana White thinks. Whether he confirms the match or not is a question that can be answered only in the future.