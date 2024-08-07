Ryan Lochte Reveals USA Swimmers Are Not Allowed to Leave Olympic Village During the Summer Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics is making headlines for a variety of reasons. While the quadrennial event is renowned for its spectacular celebration of global athleticism and unity, it is also noted for its stringent rules governing athletes. For Team USA members, these regulations can be even more demanding.

Recently, former American swimmer Ryan Lochte, who has made four appearances in the Olympics for Team USA throughout his career, has shed light on one particularly challenging rule that Team USA swimmers must follow during their appearance at the Summer Olympics. Let’s find it out!

Ryan Lochte’s wife Kayla Lochte was engaging with fans on TikTok on Tuesday, August 6. During the interaction, one fan inquired as to how some athletes have the flexibility to leave the village during the Olympics while others do not.

Before Kayla could answer, the 40-year-old swimmer responded saying (via People); “Not USA swimmers.” After this, Kayla confirmed with Lochte that Team USA has stricter rules compared to other countries. The six-time gold medalist responded by saying yes.

Kayla then asked her husband if swimmers could get permission to leave for certain activities. Ryan Lochte explained that they cannot. He further noted that even if a swimmer has a day off and wants to go out for lunch with their family, they must obtain approval from the head coach.

Lochte comments come days after Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was sent home immediately after sneaking out of the village to meet her boyfriend, Gabriel Santos without permission. She was disqualified for aggressively and disrespectfully challenging the technical committee.

Vieira made the headlines for missing out on the golden opportunity to demonstrate her best abilities in the pool at the ongoing Olympics. Meanwhile, Santons was punished with a warning.

It is important to highlight that Lochte has competed in four Olympic Games representing Team USA. He has won six gold, three silver, and three bronze medals during his appearances. He was last seen competing in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Thus, there’s no doubt that he has a deep understanding of the rules. He was also once suspended by the USA Swimming Committee for about 10 months following an incident where he lied about being robbed at gunpoint during the 2016 Rio Games. This suspension not only prevented him from competing but also resulted in him losing over $1 million in sponsorships.

Although the athlete apologized for his mistakes, the incident still affected his participation in competitions, including in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Indeed, the rules for the USA Swimming Squad are quite stringent, and athletes are expected to adhere to them closely.

