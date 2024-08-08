The tempting life of Hollywood stars and NFL legends has captivated fans of Wrexham and Birmingham City, but according to a report by talkSPORT the two clubs are in for a rude awakening in League One this season.

Tom Brady and Ryan Reynolds prepare after Wrexham and Birmingham's big spend

Wrexham, co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, stormed to promotion from the National League last season and will be aiming for a third consecutive quest.

Meanwhile, Birmingham, with Tom Brady as a minority owner, are hoping for an immediate return to the Championship after their relegation.

However, Adrian Durham, an English football journalist who is a lifelong supporter of Peterborough United, is skeptical about the two clubs' chances of immediate success, cautioning that the landscape of League One has changed dramatically in recent years.

"Their ability to keep getting promoted reaches a certain point," he said. "They will hit their levels and I think this is it."

The veteran broadcaster pointed to the example of Reading, who finished 17th in the Championship last season despite having a manager, Ruben Selles, who had been in the Premier League the season before.

Wrexham have upped their squad with six new signings this summer, including the return of Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and the arrival of former Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson.

Advertisement

They have also spent undisclosed fees on players from Plymouth, Leicester, and Aston Villa.

Despite these reinforcements, Durham believes Wrexham's success rate will level out this season, and they are unlikely to mount a serious promotion challenge.

"But I think in terms of on the pitch, this is where their success rate levels out," he said. "They won't go down, but in terms of challenging [for promotion] I don't think that's going to happen."

If Wrexham are to make a push for the top, they will face fierce competition from newly relegated sides Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Rotherham United, all of whom have strengthened significantly in the summer transfer window.

Birmingham, in particular, has made a statement, smashing League One spending records by spending more than £10 million on transfer fees.

They have brought in last season's League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May from Charlton, while also breaking the division's transfer record twice for centre-back Christoph Klarer and attacking midfielder Willum Thor Willumson.

Advertisement

This has led many Birmingham fans, and even some neutrals, to tip them as favorites for the League One title this season.

However, Durham has warned the Blues' supporters not to get too ahead of themselves, citing the struggles of clubs like Sunderland and Derby in recent years.

"I don't think they realise how tough it is," Durham said. "It's nowhere near as easy as these fans make out. They think they've got a divine right and all that."

Birmingham have also made a significant appointment in the dugout, with Chris Davies taking over as head coach.

This will be Davies' first managerial role, having previously worked as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City and, more recently, Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

Assessing the appointment, Durham said: "I think it could be a huge risk. What he has on his side though is he has a pre-season, he'll have an input at least on transfers, so he's got that on his side."

Advertisement

However, the broadcaster cautioned that Davies will have to turn around the momentum of a "losing team" and navigate the challenges of the League One landscape.

Tom Brady and Ryan Reynolds’ potential investment for The Hundred

While the new League One season poses a significant challenge for Reynolds and Brady's clubs, the two high-profile owners have also been linked with potential investment in another venture; The Hundred.

A report from The Telegraph reveals that Reynolds and McElhenney, the owners of Wrexham, are considering investing in the Welsh Fire franchise.

Similarly, the Glazer family, majority owners of Manchester United, are also looking to invest in a Hundred franchise.

Furthermore, NFL icon Tom Brady, who owns a stake in Birmingham City, is interested in expanding his investment in the region and is eyeing the Birmingham Phoenix.

The Knighthead Capital group, which includes Brady, is set to attend the tournament's opening match when Phoenix takes on Oval Invincibles.

Other high-profile names interested in The Hundred include Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella, who recently met with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chiefs at the T20 World Cup to discuss potential investment.

Red Bull is also reportedly interested in investing in a team in the.

Advertisement

It's safe to assume that as Reynolds and Brady explore opportunities in The Hundred, they will be keeping a close eye on the challenges faced by their clubs in League One, looking forward to the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: When Drunk Tom Brady Threw the Lombardi Trophy From One Boat to Another During the Super Bowl Parade